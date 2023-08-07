Devolver Digital’s Game Delays: Which Titles are Set for 2023?

Title: Devolver Digital Announces Game Release Updates for 2023 and 2024

In a recent announcement, indie game publisher Devolver Digital has shed some light on the release dates of their upcoming titles. While several games have faced delays, others still remain on track for a 2023 launch. Let’s take a closer look at the updated release schedule.

Devolver Digital’s highly anticipated demo of Devolver Delay caused a frenzy among gaming enthusiasts, who eagerly anticipated news about the release dates of their favorite indie games. Fortunately, the speculation has been put to rest with the latest update.

A 3-minute video released by Devolver Digital showcases the adjusted release dates for several of their titles. Sadly, Angry Feet, Skateboard Story, Brave Squire, Pepper Grinder, and Stick to Stick Figures have all faced delays and are currently without a specific release date. However, fans can find solace in the fact that Gunbrella, Karma Zoo, The Cosmic Wheel Sisterhood, The Talos Principle 2, and Wizard with a Gun are still slated for a 2023 release.

Despite the setbacks for five games, Devolver Digital is ensuring that gamers will not be left empty-handed this year. The remaining titles offer an exciting lineup that promises to live up to fans’ expectations and aspirations.

Devolver Digital has provided gamers with an update on their upcoming game releases. While some titles have been pushed back to an unspecified date in 2024, several highly anticipated games are still on track for a 2023 launch. With promising titles such as Gunbrella, Karma Zoo, The Cosmic Wheel Sisterhood, The Talos Principle 2, and Wizard with a Gun, Devolver Digital continues to deliver quality indie games to their dedicated fanbase.