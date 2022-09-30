Originally released in 2015, Dropsy is click-forward but not traditional at all, and players take on the role of a completely carefree clown, exploring a world full of looks and characters. There are all kinds of dark secrets growing in this world, all you need to do is to share more hugs on your journey.
In the aftermath of the circus of death, Dropsy encounters a peculiar character in his quest to find his name, communicating thanks to his special emoji. Piece together all the plot clues, try to solve various complex puzzles, and find Dropsy and his mysterious past covered up will be your goal. Through quick thinking, warm hugs and help from animal friends, Dropsy can overcome those evils and win the hearts of everyone around.
Rather than leading players into a single, narrative story, Dropsy is more like an open world, inviting everyone to easily and freely choose what they want to try and experience, and to assemble and interpret all the collected pieces by individuals A unique look. In addition to porting to Nintendo Switch today, a new storyline and a new “Embrace Fragment” are opened, which can be experienced by PC and Switch dual-platform players.
