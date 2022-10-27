Home Technology Devolver Digital’s Pixel Hero Puzzle “McPixel 3” is officially on PC, Switch and Xbox on 11/14!
Devolver Digital’s Pixel Hero Puzzle “McPixel 3” is officially on PC, Switch and Xbox on 11/14!

The critically acclaimed pixel-inspired puzzle game McPixel hits the gaming universe on November 14th! World-renowned indie game developer Devolver Digital teamed up with Polish “mad game scientist” Sos Sosowski to bring this great hero with 8-bit genes to PC, Nintendo Switch and Xbox Series as “McPixel 3” S|X.

“McPixel 3” has been dubbed “the strongest part of the trilogy (although the second part disappeared for mysterious reasons)” by Devolver Digital employees many times during internal testing, and the pixel hero McPixel will be involved in many new begins his crazy adventure in the events of , and needs to complete many tasks to save the world.

You’ll take a breather with each of McPixel’s terrifying turns of bad luck, using some unconventional but entertaining ways: like summoning a millionaire spider, eating barbecue meat in your pants, Punch a Tyrannosaurus into outer space, pee on a sports car or kick the Devolver Digital CMO hard Fork Parker The bottom kick — of course, it’s not just these forms of chaos!

Game Features

  • 100 levels waiting for you to open your mind
  • Over 900 hilarious scenes
  • Nearly 1,500 interactable objects
  • Over 20 mini-games in different genres
  • 258,924,600 pixels
  • Can be played on your computer
  • Steve
  • water level

Join Devolver Digital’s amazing indie game universe and look forward to the return of the McPixel king on 11/14! As McPixel is about to hit the gaming universe again handsomely, don’t ask him, “So where did that McPixel 2 go?” Follow Devolver Digital (@devolverdigital) and development team Sos Sosowski (@Sosowski)’s twitter will be able to get the latest and happiest game news, although that won’t answer where your mysterious McPixel 2 went… .

