Devolver Digital’s super popular soft Q puzzle “Human Fall Flat 2” is now under development!

The world-renowned independent game publisher and No Brakes Games, the original developer of the game, have developed a sequel to the series “ Human Fall Flat 2 “! In addition to bringing new puzzle difficulty, customizable character content, and more “wild” physical calculation actions, the game will add a little extra fun to you.

In “Humanity Falls Flat” 2In “, each brand new level will bring more new toys and operable mechanisms, allowing players to play around freely. Whether it is trying to solve problems alone or playing with a group of friends, it will be quite interesting. The game supports up to Eight people solve the puzzle online at the same time.

In addition, the game is based on a brand-new physics engine calculation, bringing an updated game interaction mode and operation mechanism, which will make your game process unique, but the same super soft Q, super ㄎ one ㄤ, and even crazier than the previous game! Optimized for controls, visuals, and music synchronization, DR Flat 2 will be a party you and your friends can’t miss.