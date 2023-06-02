DFB Cup and Co.: Stream the last highlights of the season

PR / Business Insider

The 2022/23 football season is almost over – but we can still expect a few highlight games in June 2023.

So that you don’t miss who secures the last free place in the first and second Bundesliga, brings home the DFB Cup or becomes the Champions League winner, we have put together an overview of the remaining highlights of the season for you.

Luckily, most matches are broadcast on free TV, but next season you’ll need a paid subscription again if you want to follow all your favorite team’s games.

The championship title went (once again) to Bavaria, the direct promotion and relegation are fixed and Seville is the Europa League winner. Nevertheless, the 2022/23 football season still has a few highlights to offer! Who survives the relegation to the first and second Bundesliga? Who will win the Champions League? And who will bring the DFB Cup home? We’ll show you when and where you can watch the last football highlights of the season live.

The remaining football highlights of 2022/23

Fortunately, most of the football games that we are still looking forward to in the coming days and weeks are broadcast on free TV. Nevertheless, it can be worthwhile for football fans to take out a subscription to Sky*, Wow*, DAZN* or RTL+* – depending on which games you don’t want to miss next season. These highlights await you:

June 1, 2023 at 8:45 p.m

Bundesliga relegation: VfB Stuttgart – Hamburg sports club (Live on SAT.1 and Sky* or Wow*)

June 2, 2023 at 8:45 p.m

2nd Bundesliga relegation: SV Wehen Wiesbaden – Arminia Bielefeld (Live on SAT.1 and Sky* or Wow*)

June 3, 2023 at 12:15 p.m

State Cup Thuringia Final: Carl Zeiss Jena – Wacker Nordhausen (Live in der ARD)

(Live in der ARD) State Cup Brandenburg Final: Energie Cottbus vs. FSV Luckenwalde (Live in der ARD)

June 3, 2023 at 2:15 p.m

Lower Saxony state cup final: Atlas Delmenhorst – VfL Osnabrueck (Live in der ARD)

(Live in der ARD) State Cup Middle Rhine Final: 1. FC Duren – FC Viktoria Cologne (Live in der ARD)

June 3, 2023 at 4:00 p.m

Women’s Champions League Finale: FC Barcelona – VfL Wolfsburg (Live on ZDF and DAZN*)

June 3, 2023 at 4:15 p.m

State Cup Württemberg Final: Stuttgarter Kickers vs TSG Balingen (Live in der ARD)

(Live in der ARD) State Cup Saarland Final: 1. FC Saarbrücken – SV Elversberg (Live in der ARD)

(Live in der ARD) State Cup Saxony Final: 1. FC Lok Leipzig – Chemnitzer FC (Live in der ARD)

June 3, 2023 at 4:40 p.m

Bavarian State Cup Final: FV Illertissen – FC Ingolstadt 04 (Live in der ARD)

June 3, 2023 at 4:45 p.m

State Cup Hessen Final: FSV Frankfurt – TSV Steinbach Haiger (Live in der ARD)

June 3, 2023 at 8:00 p.m

DFB Cup Final: RB Leipzig vs Eintracht Frankfurt (Live on ZDF and on Sky* or Wow*)

Jun 5, 2023 at 8:45 p.m

Bundesliga relegation: Hamburger Sportverein – VfB Stuttgart (Live on SAT.1 and Sky* or Wow*)

June 6, 2023 at 8:45 p.m

2nd Bundesliga relegation: Arminia Bielefeld – SV Wehen Wiesbaden (Live on SAT.1 and Sky* or Wow*)

June 7, 2023 at 9:00 p.m

Europa Conference League Finale: AC Florenz – West Ham United (Live on NITRO and RTL+*)

June 10, 2023 at 9:00 p.m

Champions League Finale: Manchester City – Inter Milan (Live on ZDF and DAZN*)

June 12, 2023 at 8:45 p.m

friendly game: Germany – Ukraine (Live im ZDF)

June 16, 2023 at 8:45 p.m

friendly match: Poland – Germany (Live in der ARD)

Jun 20, 2023 at 8:45 p.m

friendly match: Germany – Colombia (Live on RTL and RTL+*)

Stream football live with these providers

