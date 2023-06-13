DHL parcel carriers no longer have to ring everyone’s doorbell

For a long time, DHL parcel carriers were required to ring the bell at every door. But a while ago, DHL changed its terms and conditions. The result: many parcel carriers no longer ring the bell.

Again and again there are complaints that DHL couriers do not ring at recipients to deliver a package. But in certain cases they don’t have to. Because DHL has specified certain exceptions in the delivery regulations. TECHBOOK explains which deliveries they use.

Parcel carriers are allowed to park instead of ringing the bell

The new terms and conditions apply to customers who have chosen a storage location for their deliveries with DHL. Until now, the messenger had to ring the bell before dropping off a parcel at the chosen location. With the new regulation, this is no longer necessary:

In the future, we will deliver a parcel intended for you directly to your storage location – without attempting to deliver it personally to your front door. This means that you will no longer be rung before you drop off.

The regulation is intended to save a lot of time for the parcel carrier during delivery. As a result, more packages can be delivered to recipients more quickly.

To choose a storage location, you have to register on the DHL website. Only a “weather-protected, non-visible place” on your own property is suitable for the option. These include terraces, garages, garden sheds and carports. It should be noted that the messengers no longer put delivery cards in the mailbox after registration. The notification takes place exclusively by e-mail and via the online shipment tracking.

Even before that, DHL parcel carriers often didn’t ring

With the change to the General Terms and Conditions, DHL formalized the fact that in many cases the parcel carriers did not ring the bell anyway. The company had already adjusted its terms and conditions accordingly in November 2020:

Larger consignments that do not fit in the house mailbox should generally be deposited at a location specified by the customer in the storage location order without attempting to be handed over personally to an authorized recipient (“without ringing”).

The regulation has been in force since July 2021. However, registered customers can set their DHL online account so that the parcel carrier should ring the bell beforehand. To do this, they must register on the DHL site and click on their name. From the menu then the option My Data & Services choose. Under package receipt then the entry storage location open. There is the option “The delivery person should ring the bell before delivery” to find.

How to complain if the parcel carrier doesn’t ring

But even apart from these regulations, it happens again and again that couriers do not ring the bell, even when the delivery is actually made in person. In many cases not even a notification card ends up in the recipient’s mailbox. He then has to find out for himself where his package has gone and in which branch it was deposited. This is annoying and takes time.

Some of these cases can certainly be explained by the ever-increasing volume of packets. Many messengers often no longer have time to ring the bell individually and wait for the door to open or not. Often recipients are not at home either and in these cases do not forward their packages to a Packstation. The resulting unsuccessful delivery attempts cost the courier a lot of time.

Nevertheless, if it happens repeatedly that parcel carriers do not ring the bell and forward deliveries to the branch, even though the recipient is at home, he has the right to complain. DHL takes complaints, for example, via the hotline 022 84333 112 at. She can be reached daily between 7 a.m. and 8 p.m. Alternatively, those affected can also contact DHL online via the website.