“Diablo 4” Diablo 4 Review｜The screen is beautiful, the screen is strange, the operation is suitable, it can become a masterpiece

“Diablo 4” Diablo 4’s early evaluation screen is beautiful, strange and cool, and the operation is suitable and it can become a masterpiece｜2023 will see the launch of many masterpiece games. Following the earlier “Legend of Zelda Kingdom Tears”, it will come to June There will be a number of masterpieces launched one after another, and the first one will be “Diablo 4” Diablo 4. “Hong Kong 01” technology plaything channel was invited to try the full version of the game first. The following is the game evaluation.



“Diablo 4” has excellent graphics and sound effects, and a good combat experience

As far as Diablo games are concerned, the picture of “Diablo 4” is quite exquisite: the map is not lazy, and every place has detailed textures; the skill effects of both the enemy and the enemy are also very beautiful. However, from the reporter’s personal point of view, the overall color tone of the game is a bit gray. If the contrast and vividness can be improved, it will probably be more comfortable to watch.

All scenes are textured in great detail

The feel of the game’s combat is also very good. With the excellent sound effects, even games with non-stop spam skills like Diablo still have a good feel and feedback (for example, the ranger’s basic attack and archery are very comfortable). A big change is the addition of “sprint” Dash, which can quickly move a certain distance, invincible but has a cooling time of several seconds during dodge; Dash can be used to dodge the enemy’s range attack, or directly pass through the enemy to break through the encirclement. In the early stages of the game (especially when fighting the Boss), players need to actively avoid enemy attacks, which makes the game’s action elements much heavier than that of “Diablo 2” back then.

Rich skill system, multiple genres of gameplay, high degree of freedom

“Diablo 4” will have 5 occupations at the time of listing, namely Barbarian, Mage, Necromancer, Ranger and Druid. Although only 5 occupations seem relatively small, each occupation has many different genres of gameplay. For example, Ranger has multiple genres such as melee, bow and trap, and each occupation has rich possibilities for you to explore.

The skill tree system is also completely different from “Diablo 2”, and there is no so-called pre-skill (for example, in Diablo 2, you must first ignite the fireball before you can ignite the fireball); A new class of skills can be opened. And players do not need to point every level of skills, for example, players can accumulate enough points in the first level of skills to skip the second or third level of skills and go straight to the fourth level of skills. The rich skill tree and the specialization system opened by the character at level 15 create infinite possibilities.

The rich skill tree and the open specialization system of the character at level 15 create infinite possibilities.

After reaching a higher level, the Paragon system will be opened, and the character skill set and strength will continue to be deepened. What the reporter appreciates very much is that it only takes a few gold coins to completely reset the skills, unlike in Diablo 2 where it is quite troublesome to collect various props if you click on a wrong skill; you can try different configuration combinations more freely, and you can also adapt Hit the equipment to switch skills and genres at any time.

The operation of the controller is extremely cool. It is recommended to use the controller to play the PC version.

In addition to PC, “Diablo 4” will also be available on home consoles (PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series), and the game also supports handheld operations. The reporter personally likes the experience of using the controller in “Diablo 4”: Traditionally playing Diablo requires the use of the mouse to move and perform skills, while in Diablo games, it is often necessary to cast a large number of skills for a long time, so it is not so easy to play with the controller. tired. Also because of the addition of dash in this episode, it is also very flexible to use the handle to dodge.

While the operation is convenient, the automatic locking function is also done very well. It is quite comfortable to select the desired position accurately for destroying scene items, casting positions, picking up items, etc.The reporter highly recommends using the controller to play even on the computer version: because inIn the computer version, the keyboard and mouse can still be used when connected to the handicraftIt is convenient and comfortable to use the handle in the field battles, and use the mouse when holding props and buying and selling items in the city.

A variety of humanized designs are convenient and less emotional

Compared with previous Diablo games, Diablo 4 has added a lot of user-friendly modern designs; for example, equipment no longer needs to be identified (after all, Kane has already… in the 3rd generation), and the number of grids is no longer divided (that is, no longer Two-handed weapons occupy 8 grids, rings occupy 1 grid, etc.), all items occupy the same backpack space. You don’t need a scroll to return to the city anymore, and you don’t need to go back to the city first and then teleport to other places. Instead, you can open the map at any time to teleport to any activated teleportation array.

There may be some old players who feel that this has lost the old feelings, but it is really convenient; the times have changed, so let’s enjoy the convenience of modern times while remembering the past.

In addition, the life potion is no longer a prop that takes up space in the backpack, but has become an “elemental bottle”, and there will be several charges on the body; when killing monsters or destroying scene items, there is a chance to drop charges for the player to pick up, and of course It is also no longer necessary to keep potions in the belt. The mechanism of MP/energy has also changed. Without MP potions, the consumption and recovery of MP has become relatively fast. In the early stage, the MP/energy will be used up after three or four moves, but the MP will be full after a few seconds. Unlike “Diablo 2” when drinking blue water and wild skills, you need to cast skills in waves.

The real-time calculation of the cutscene animation can be modeled into the mirror by yourself, but the picture is rough

The CG animation short film “By Three They Come” of “Diablo 4” was released for the first time. The good thing is that players can use their own looks to appear on the screen, but frankly speaking, the current real-time cutscenes of the game give people a rough feeling, especially Lilith’s module is not too beautiful, I wonder if it is because the reporter did not play with the highest quality relation.

Of course, everyone knows that Blizzard’s CG animations are produced with all their efforts. It may take more than a year for a few minutes of film, so it is unrealistic to expect all the cutscenes in the game to have the series of “By Three They Come”; However, the reporter also believes that the game’s current cutscene performance still has room for improvement.

But on the other hand, the reporter appreciates that the game has a complete transformation (shaping) system. All equipment can be unlocked in the wardrobe (Wardrobe) as long as all equipment is disassembled once; players can change the shape in the wardrobe at any time. Shirts for fashion players are a boon.

Rich in content but a little stuck

The “Diablo” series has always been known for playing games, and you can play for a long time by brushing equipment and playing ladders; but when you come to “Diablo 4”, the content is even richer; even if you go straight to the main line, you need three or four ACT I In addition, there are a large number of side missions, exploration, map events, world kings and achievements, etc.; although the reporter himself has not cleared the entire game during the trial period, but I believe that the content of the game is not a problem. I want a game that can be burned Diablo 4 is the ideal choice for a time-sensitive game.

However, I would also like to mention here that the version of the game that the reporter played had a slight lagging problem. During the game, when walking on the big world map, there would occasionally be serious lagging, like, I just don’t know if it’s due to hardware performance problems or poor connection quality. ; but generally speaking, it does not affect the game experience, and I believe it will be improved in subsequent updates soon.

Summary: Fun but depends on future development



During the trial period, “Diablo 4” gave reporters a pretty good gaming experience. Although there are still some minor flaws, it is still quite attractive overall, so that reporters can’t wait to play it on June 2 (Deluxe Edition) You can start playing a few days earlier) Open a new character and wait for the progress. If you have already finished the tears of the kingdom, and you are not a fighting game player who does not intend to enter the pit Street Fighter 6, Diablo 4 is the must-play choice for this issue.

