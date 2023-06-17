“Diablo 4” expert mode disconnection leads to the death of the character, Blizzard now thinks of a solution, but it will take a long time to achieve it – Computer King Ada

“Diablo 4” has been on the server for a while, and we have also written a guide to help novices get started quickly. For players who have a certain level or want to challenge their limits, they will definitely want to try the expert mode, but this time There is support for cross-platform relationships. In addition to testing skills when playing, you are also very lucky. When you suddenly encounter server instability or disconnection, the character may disappear permanently. In recent days, there have been many sufferers abroad.

For this reason, Blizzard responded to this matter in the live broadcast event held earlier. It has already come up with a solution, but it will not be launched until the second season at the earliest. The representative said that there is still a long time, so Friends who play expert mode can only pray that the server will not make mistakes.

“Diablo 4” expert mode disconnection leads to character death, Blizzard now thinks of a solution, but it will take a long time to achieve

In an earlier “Diablo 4” YouTube official live broadcast event, game director Joe Shely mentioned that the developers had found that some players in expert mode had died due to teleportation bugs, not sure who they were actually talking about, but a few This was the case with the Quin69 live broadcaster a few days ago.

In addition, some possible bugs were also mentioned. The player’s expert mode character died by mistake. This part may be about the disconnection of CARNDARAK and the loss of a 100-level character event. Blizzard has launched an investigation and promised to fix the problem after finding the cause.

Joe Shely said that it is difficult to fix the death due to disconnection, so it may be caused by any problem between the player and the remote server. In order to avoid the same situation as much as possible, Blizzard is currently planning to “escape “Scroll” adds a trigger, when the game detects that the player is suddenly disconnected, this trigger will activate the escape scroll to avoid the death of the character.

Replenish:The escape scroll is a special item for expert mode, and it is very difficult to obtain consumables. The advantage of this scroll is that it can immediately make the character leave the battle. It can be used even when fighting the final devil. It can be used anywhere, and it has no casting time. Portals are different.

In other words, when the game finds out that the player has been disconnected from the server for any reason, they will be teleported back to the safe town immediately.But this also has a risk, if the character just doesn’t escape the scroll, there is no salvation

In addition, Joe Shely also mentioned that the process of “determining” that the player is disconnected is not easy and very complicated. The representative said that even if this trigger mechanism is added in the future, misjudgment may still occur. For example, if you are really disconnected, but the trigger is not activated, the character will still hang up.

As for when the trigger may be introduced, it is expected to be in the second season, but it is not yet known when the first season of “Diablo 4” will start. The second season makes people feel very far away. Based on past experience, every Seasons all last about 3 months, and Season 1 is expected to start in July, so it’s likely to be launched in October.

All in all, players who want to challenge their extreme abilities now, in addition to practicing their skills, must also pay attention to the server status at all times in order to minimize the risk as much as possible. When there is a little lag in the game, they should return to the town as soon as possible.

“Diablo 4” 2023 June live broadcast full content: