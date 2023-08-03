Diablo 4 Faces Tough Lessons in Development, says Path of Exile 2 Lead Developer

Title: Diablo 4 Faced with Tough Learning Curve, Says “Path of Exile 2” Developer

Subtitle: Development Directions of the Two Games Take Different Paths, According to Rogers

Foreign media IGN recently conducted an interview with Roger, a developer working on the highly anticipated “Path of Exile 2,” to discuss his thoughts on the struggles faced by the Diablo team following the launch of the first season of “Diablo 4.” Roger expressed sympathy for Blizzard and their current situation, acknowledging the challenges faced in game development.

“The learning curve is tough. We’ve learned how to get these things done. Honestly, but I see the struggles Blizzard is facing and I can just say ‘man, this is tough’. I’m working on Diablo 4. The development team felt sad because I believe they meant well, but it was a really hard lesson,” Rogers shared.

When questioned about the differences between “Path of Exile 2” and “Diablo 4,” Rogers candidly admitted that the development directions for the two games were completely distinct. He stated that “Diablo 4” was embracing the path of becoming a massively multiplayer online (MMO) game.

“They made a lot of mechanics like cooldown cycles, but they also had a more open-world design. And our direction is more like ‘Elden Circle,’ which will be more action-oriented, but also more open-world. It will be more hardcore,” Rogers explained. He emphasized that while he recognized the merits of “Diablo 4’s” approach, it was not in line with his personal preferences.

Rogers also highlighted that despite the comparisons between “Path of Exile 2” and “Diablo 4,” he believed the two games would ultimately turn out to be entirely different experiences. However, he did mention that “Path of Exile 2” still had a long road ahead, with its closed beta set to commence on June 7, 2024.

As the gaming community eagerly anticipates the release of both “Path of Exile 2” and “Diablo 4,” it seems clear that each game will offer a unique experience, catering to different playstyle preferences. With their distinctive development directions, players can expect to embark on diverse adventures when diving into each game’s respective worlds.