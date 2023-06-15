“Diablo 4” foreign players complain about the unbalanced PVP matchmaking, high-level players dominate the low-level world | 4Gamers

Recently, many foreign players of “Diablo 4” have complained on the Reddit forum that the game’s PVP matching mechanism is unbalanced and ruins the game experience. Even world tiers 1-3, which have a lower level cap, are being dominated by players above level 90.

As the release of “Diablo 4” came to the second week, more and more people have progressed to the PVP-able area “Field of Hatred”. However, the matching mechanism in the PVP area changes according to the world level (similar to the difficulty of the game, the higher the level, the stronger the monster), even if the level is higher than the upper limit of the world level, you can still choose to enter the world level 1~3 with lower difficulty, and encounter a higher level monster. low player.

Although high-level players enter a low-level world, the overall strength of the character will be reduced to the upper limit level of the world level, but the weakening effect is limited, and the equipment strength can still easily overwhelm ordinary players. Therefore, the discussion initiated by netizen DyingEyesLookAlive on Reddit has also aroused great interest. Few netizens responded.

Can we please change PvP to get level 90+ players out of low WT?

DyingEyesLookAlive issued a post saying that the PVP area conditions should be modified to prohibit players above level 90 from entering lower world tiers, lest they run rampant in world tiers 1~3: “There is no reason to allow 9x players to dominate PVP in world tiers 1~3. The game as a whole is fun , but the matching mechanism is negligent.”

In this regard, many netizens agree that the PVP area cannot be linked to the world class selection, and think that these masters will greatly affect the game experience. There are also players who suggest that it can be automatically assigned in a specific range according to the player’s level interval like “Elden’s Circle of Law”.

However, some netizens mentioned that the balance of PVP should not be the focus of Blizzard. As early as in media interviews, the official mentioned that PVP will not be designed to be balanced and fair, because PVP is set to be a very dangerous area, and players will have to face crises everywhere as soon as they enter.

Although it is not clear whether the official plans to start PVP balance in the future, low-level players want to compete with high-level players in the PVP area. The only way is to practice skills and upgrade their bodies.