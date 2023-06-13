“Diablo 4” hits the best sales record in the first week of a Blizzard game with global sales exceeding US$666 million in five days after its release “Diablo IV”

Mike Ybarra, president of Blizzard, said: “On behalf of everyone at Blizzard, I would like to thank the millions of players around the world who have played and immersed themselves in Diablo IV. Diablo IV represents the hard work of everyone at Blizzard. The result – an amazing team working together to create and support these new genre-defining games and creating legendary worlds that will echo through generations. We are honored by the overwhelming support of our players, and a big thank you to all The team is proud, we will continue to listen to players’ suggestions, and ensure that we can continue to exceed the limits and expectations of everyone in the years to come.”

In addition to announcing that “Diablo 4” set the best sales record for Blizzard’s game in the first week, with global sales of more than 666 million US dollars, the official also released the data that players have achieved in the game since its release, including since June 2. Since Early Access, 276 billion demons have been slain, nearly 35 times the world ‘s population, while players have been defeated in-game more than 316 million times, and more than 5 million conquerors have fallen to the Butcher. Additionally, players have teamed up with friends more than 166 million times in Diablo IV, and 163 players have reached the highest level in Expert mode to date.

The official pointed out that “Diablo 4” was in the early access from June 2nd to June 9th, and it was the number one game on the Twitch live broadcast platform every day. the highest record.

Blizzard said: “The launch record created by “Diablo 4″ is just the beginning. The season will start next month, and more game content is planned for the next few years.”

“Diablo 4” is now available on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC platforms, supporting cross-platform online play and cross-platform progress sharing.