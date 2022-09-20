Blizzard Entertainment released new news about Diablo 4 today (20th), saying that the closed beta of the late game content will be held soon, and experienced players will be invited to participate. Selected players will be able to play in the PC version, Xbox Series X | S, Xbox Test an early version of the game on the One, PlayStation 5, and PlayStation 4 consoles.

The official said that this closed beta test is confidential, which means that invited players will not be able to discuss or share their game experience publicly. In order to avoid the thunderstorm of the plot, the player will enter the San Huarui after the plot mission is completed to experience, that is, the later part of the game. At the same time, you can experience that the game supports cross-platform play and cross-platform progress sharing on all platforms.

The players invited this time are the official use of game data to find out a small number of players who have spent a lot of time on the later game experience of “Diablo II: Rebirth of Hellfire” and “Diablo III”, and send them an invitation. If you spend a lot of time in these two games and want to play D4, please remember to watch the official website (Click this link) and turn on the relevant settings so that you can receive an invitation.

Testable content in the late game includes Helltide, Nightmare Dungeons, Whispers of the Dead, The Land of Hate, and the Peak panel. It doesn’t matter if you don’t get a draw this time, the public beta phase will start early next year.

Hell Tide

As you roam around Sant’Huaray, whether on foot or on your trusted mount, keep an eye on your surroundings, as you may encounter a hellish tide at any time. This is a brand new regional event that heroes have a chance to encounter as long as they reach World Tier 3: Nightmare difficulty.

In Hell’s Rage, Lilith’s minions have been strengthened. Although the difficulty has increased, the precious treasures dropped are worth your risk. She will send her most powerful men and mighty armies to defeat you, and even the familiar land of San Huary will be transformed by the sudden increase in demonic activity.

After slaying the monsters hiding in Hellwave, monsters have a chance to drop Embers, a new currency that can be used to unlock Hellwave chests scattered across the region. These chests are rich in loot, and only open items from a single equipment slot at a time, such as a body, legs, or two-handed weapons. Be careful not to over-hoard Embers though, because if you fall in battle, Embers will drop and have to be picked up again.

nightmare dungeon

Drawing directly from players’ nightmares, we created a new Diablo dungeon difficulty. We mean it! Nightmare difficulty dungeons in Diablo IV are unlocked when you find your first Nightmare Emblem. Each emblem corresponds to a specific dungeon located somewhere in Sant’Huari.

These emblems can add different changes to each exclusive dungeon, making the waiting hell minions more vicious, while also dropping rarer treasures. After completing the Nightmare dungeon, you will get more powerful emblems, these emblems will give you more difficult challenges to overcome, such as giving the monsters in the dungeon the “undead” ability. As your world rank increases in difficulty, there will be brand new Nightmare dungeons waiting for you to explore.

Whispers of the Dead

Something went wrong with the Whispering Tree and needs your help to turn things around. Players can see different whispers scattered all over the map in various corners of San Huary. Completing related tasks will earn you experience points, gold coins, and dark rewards. Each time you complete the Whispering quest, the amount of dark rewards you can get varies, but as long as you get 10 dark rewards from the deceased, you can use it to exchange rich loot and experience with the Whispering Tree as your heroic act ‘s reward.

The types of whispers players can see on the map will rotate frequently, and new ones will appear throughout the day for you to find. The rewards and experience points for each whispering completion are different.

Under normal circumstances, the Whispers of the Dead system will only be activated after a specific chapter of the main quest is completed. However, in the closed beta beta, players can experience the system as soon as they enter the game.

the place of hatred

Out of hatred for mortals, Mephisto cast a curse on certain areas of Sant’Huari, turning them into places of deadly hatred. These designated PvP areas are for players who want to prove their name through blood and fanaticism. Players in the Land of Hatred can collect Hatred Seeds by killing demons.

If you want the seed to work, you have to take it to the extraction altar, where the seed is crushed to red dust. Try not to linger for too long while the Hatred Seeds are converting into red dust, as other players lurking in the area are staring at your dust. If other players come out ahead and beat you in battle, your seeds of hatred will drop.

Taking the effort and taking the risk of converting the seeds of hatred into red dust really pays off. You don’t lose red dust when you go down. You can use this dust to buy cosmetic rewards from PvP skin and mount vendors. Can you make a name for yourself in this desecrated land?

Peak panel

After reaching level 50, the pinnacle panel unlocks, which is a late-game character growth system designed to empower heroes. Every time a hero gains experience, they also get pinnacle points. These points can be used to unlock new slots, sockets, and even additional pinnacle panels, allowing you to further customize your hero and take your hero’s power to new levels!