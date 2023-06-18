Diablo 4 will add disconnection protection to prevent accidental permanent death of player characters- ezone.hk – Game Anime- Mobile Game Guide

Diablo 4 has been officially launched for nearly a month. For ordinary players, they may still work hard to complete the story line, but for experienced players, they will definitely not be satisfied with ordinary difficulty. Many foreign game live broadcasters are challenging Hard Core difficulty, but Some of them failed due to technical problems, and the official also noticed the situation and planned to update it.

【Click here】immediately, use the app to watch more product unboxing videos

When the average player is playing Diable 4, the death of the game character is a trivial matter, but for the Hard Core difficulty player, there is no Take Two in life. Diable 4 live broadcast hosts cArn, Quin69, etc., game characters died due to some bugs or disconnection problems.

At the official developer online conference a few days ago, game director Joe Shely said that he has noticed related problems, and once the root cause is found out, he will start to solve it. He revealed that the most likely cause of the problem is related to the disconnection of the network, so the “escape scroll”, a rare life-saving item, is added to the automatic trigger mechanism when the system detects an abnormal connection, and the character will be sent back to the network. A safe place to use even when fighting bosses. However, the relevant mechanism is expected to wait until the second season, that is, October will not be launched.

[Hot Report]Final Fantasy XVI release commemorative exhibition Telford opens MIRROR Gemini early trial experience

[Hot Report]”Diablo 4″ strictly investigates cash transactions?A large number of netizens were banned

Source : ezone.hk