Diablo Immortal Introduces New Blood Knight Class

Diablo Immortal Introduces New Blood Knight Class

Diablo Immortalthe popular action RPG for mobile devices, enriches its roster of classes with the addition of the Blood Knight, a mysterious and powerful figure who uses blood magic to fight the forces of evil. This is the seventh class available in the game, and the first to be exclusive to Diablo Immortal.

Blood Knight stands for his own spear fighting style (inherited from the Order of Gea Kul), and for his ability to create an ethereal bond with other Blood Knights. However the class also has to face its inner darkness, which makes it vulnerable to corruption and insanity. Because of this, Blood Knights must undergo a special ritual to harness their power and continue to defend Sanctuary.

Diablo Immortal: the moves and abilities of the Blood Knight

Blood Knight is available today for free for all players, with a new dedicated elite mission (called Awakening Mission). Skill-wise, the Blood Knight is a hybrid melee class that devours the life of enemies, traps them in summoned shadows, and eliminates any opposition with knightly polearms.

The dedicated moves are:

Shadow Blade: A primary attack that can slash or throw a dagger.

Bat Swarm: summons a swarm of bats that deal damage and move on command.

Bloodletting: steals health from nearby enemies.

abomination: kill enemies and absorb their blood to become more powerful, granting the Blood Rush and Crushing Fists abilities.

Spit: impales an enemy and stuns nearby ones.

Mephitic Cloud: dark mists obscure enemies' field of vision.

