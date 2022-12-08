Diablo II is a game that instantly cheers me up whenever a press release or trailer mentions the loot system and/or gear rarity. Not only because Blizzard’s beloved classic has achieved this aspect so well, but also because I have such fond memories of everything surrounding these things. That’s a feat considering I barely play/play games on PC. That’s why Diablo III was an easy day-one purchase when it launched on PlayStation 3 in 2013. It makes the already great loot system even more engaging, takes combat to another level by adding dodge mechanics, and roams shadowy catacombs, fiery hellpits, and colorful forests with its highly detailed swarms of cool enemies , bringing the fascinating universe to life. This all still holds true to some extent, as Blizzard has continued to update and add more content over the years, but it’s not hard to see that the game is a decade old. Luckily, Blizzard has been kind enough to let me play an early version of Diablo IV on the PlayStation 5 for the past few days, and it offers a lot more of what I liked about its predecessor – while also making some interesting and necessary improvements and Change. Let me highlight four things that make waiting for a launch even harder.

A graphic leap

That’s obviously to be expected a decade ago with the last game, but it’s still nice to see how much better Diablo IV looks than Diablo III. Everything is more detailed, making the world feel more believable and immersive. Whether it’s how the rain hits the different crevices and uneven surfaces you see while traversing mountain passes, how your armor or cloak reacts to your every move, the fire spells that light up everything around you, or your mount’s Fluid movement. Blizzard still knows how to make beautiful games that promise amazing cosplay and fan art.

An open world begging to be explored

Still, many games look great these days. That’s probably why the developers added another diabolical cherry on top by taking inspiration from so-called open-world games. However, you shouldn’t expect anything like Grand Theft Auto V or The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. It’s more of a notch below God of War and Gears 5, where you can find hidden areas, treasure, etc. by exploring the nooks and crannies of environments that are much larger than its predecessor, while being dense enough to see and do. The fact that these can be seamlessly traversed without loading screens makes it easier to see what awaits in these “sideways”…even if you might encounter some The biggest and most dangerous enemy.

Will you join the ranks?

Because I’ve met some bums who probably know me from working out at the same gym. The extra power of today’s consoles and PCs isn’t just for throwing more enemies at us at once. Do not. It’s all too easy, so those nasty skeletons, demons, bugs and/or whatever are sometimes accompanied by something that would eat the main bosses in other games for breakfast. While I was apprehensive about Diablo IV’s need for a constant online connection, I didn’t complain about it when encountering one of these scenarios, since it also meant other players were running around in the same world as you. What an amazing feeling to see another traveler or two join the fray when you’re on the brink of death. Over the years, things like this have been the start of lifelong friendships for many, and I’ve decided to thank them and work together for a few more hours after beating these challenges. It was much easier to do it this time, so even I wanted to go on an adventure with someone else. Not that I have to.

Or be a lone wolf?

That’s definitely a good thing, because I’m one of those weirdos who plays Destiny 2, The Division 2, stuff myself. Diablo IV also makes this easier and more fun. One of the main reasons for this is that you can customize your character in so many ways. Some people might spend a long time tweaking how their characters look under armor, capes, or whatever, but that’s not what I’m trying to stress. What’s more, you’ll be able to tweak weapons, special attacks, spells, and more to better suit your playstyle and/or gear. Does your barbarian have a greatsword? Then I suggest increasing your Whirlwind skill to do 10% of base damage. If not, choose another alternative that deals 645 bleed damage for 10 seconds after use. Being able to transfer specific benefits from one weapon to another, leveling up your favorite gear, and even improving your stats and skills after reaching the level cap are just some of the other possibilities that will make those of us People who like to see their numbers go higher and try different tactics keep coming back for more. Best of all, or possibly worst if you don’t have a lot of time to play, is that you won’t be able to buy better gear with real money. Microtransactions only provide cosmetic changes.

All that, and I’m not even mentioning the enticing story, promising endgame campaign, and more impactful and compelling combat. Diablo IV doesn’t appear to be making any groundbreaking changes, but tweaks and improvements to things that fans and skeptics have been asking for for years, so count me in when it launches in 2023.