“Diablo IV” and “Diablo Immortal” Blessing of the Blessing Week Event: Experience and Loot Await!

Create a news article using this content

Wanderers, grab your blades and embark on an adventure and loot this week to become the deadliest force in Sanctuary! During the Blessing of the Blessing Week from November 21st to November 28th, all players can obtain additional experience points and gold coins; “Diablo Immortal” will release the latest revised content in mid-December, pushing the story to a new level area, players will face brand-new bosses!



“Diablo IV” Blessing of the Blessing Week Event

For those adventurers who have already entered this eternal battle, from 2 a.m. on November 21 to 2 a.m. on November 28, the Blessing of the Holy Mother will be given to all worlds in the Season Realm and the Eternal Realm. Tier 35% more experience and gold.

● Players can use this bonus to advance in the battle pass, climb to higher levels and world tiers, complete your season journey and prepare to face the upcoming Zir’s Slaughterhouse Trial on December 6th.

Don’t forget to try out the Season of Blood storyline and challenge the recently announced Dark Winter Festival event.

A new update for Diablo Immortal will be available in mid-December

“Diablo Immortal” has released the largest update since the launch of Blood Knight, as well as the latest adventure of Dread Pilgrim. The new revamped content, which will be released in mid-December, will push the story to a new area, where players will face new bosses, participate in a new PvP mode, and meet some interesting familiars.

For various information about “Diablo IV”, please go to the official website. For the new “Diablo Immortal” English version update trailer, please go to the official YouTube channel; for more media materials, please go to the official media material website .

See you in Sanctuary!

Extended video reading:

.

Share this: Facebook

X

