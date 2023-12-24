Diablo IV and its slow agony without a noteworthy endgame and frustrating drops

Diablo IV, a highly anticipated game eleven years after its predecessor, is (again) going through a dark period as many users are dissatisfied, and I would say with good reason, with the game contents as well as with the many bugs that still afflict the title six months after release and despite the various patches.

With the disaster of the first season, the Blizzard team behind Diablo IV seemed to have learned their lesson and, with season two, things went much better with various fixes and buffs to the characters as well as the speed of progression of the same; I remember that in the first season, at a certain point, 99% of PC players had abandoned the title due to the slow character progression, bugs and especially no endgame content except for Uber Lilith.

With the second season, however, the leveling of your characters has been speeded up (personally I even created four PCs and brought them all to the maximum level), the wizard and the druid have been strengthened, who are now a pleasure to play and have been introduced new bosses that release useful materials for Duriel (we’ll talk about them shortly) and unique objects useful for strengthening the character.

Duriel, and here comes the sore point, which should release Unique Uber objects, very powerful but also very rare to find, perhaps too rare; Blizzard claims that Duriel’s drop rate would be around 2%, but this is not the case since many, including myself, after hundreds of runs have not found even one of these objects. On the other hand, there are those who have found many of these with just a few runs, even those who have found two Unique Ubers with two runs; as you can understand, this is frustrating to say the least because Duriel requires materials which, in turn, take time to gather. Obviously it could also be a move by Blizzard to keep as many players glued to the game as possible, but many don’t think so and are heavily criticizing the software house.

Attention, the 2% drop rate refers to all Diablo IV players, so this percentage translates into 0.02% for the individual; in fact it is almost impossible to find these special objects and in the absence of an endgame that could at least divert players who no longer want, rightly, to waste time on an almost non-existent drop.

In recent days, Blizzard has added, to remedy the situation, AoZ (Lord Zir’s slaughterhouse) which are 25 levels of a powerful seal that is given at the first completed level; you will say “Good!”, but instead bad, very bad since the difficulty is very high and without those Uber objects I was talking about above, it is impossible to get to the final level, if you are lucky you only do a couple of levels then death. Another flaw of this content is the impossibility of resurrecting, where instead it is possible in normal nightmare seals, so if you are killed, goodbye to the level and you have to recreate another dedicated seal and try again.

Added to these problems are bugs with the latest hotfix released a day ago, the most important is that in the slaughterhouse with the lightning wizard the barriers are often not activated (fundamental for the wizard otherwise you will surely die) and the PC gets stuck at ‘sudden (personally experienced several times); the gem is that they lowered the power of the PCs in the slaughterhouse making it even more frustrating if without Uber.

Dear Blizzard, as a fan of the Diablo brand, I hope you will take action as soon as possible because this is not good at all and it is not conceivable that a game released in 2011 (Skyrim, I know it is another type of game but it is to point out the years that it has been around and that always brings millions of players with it) gives more satisfaction than Diablo IV, or that its predecessor Diablo III is far better. Personally, like many other users, I am forced to abandon it while waiting for a patch, or even at the end of January when it starts with season 3 and see what new features and fixes it brings with it.

