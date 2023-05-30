“Diablo IV” completely broken experience: high artistry, will definitely make you rich | 4Gamers

“Diablo IV” developed by Blizzard Entertainment will be released on June 6 (early access is June 2). Experience the full version of “Diablo IV” (hereinafter referred to as D4).

The profession we chose this time is Necromancer. With limited time, it is impossible to compare the differences among all professions. This time, we will break through the main storyline and enter the nightmare difficulty, and open the pinnacle level system, but without spoiling any plot, let’s talk about this “Diablo IV”.

Since D4 has already conducted two large-scale closed tests before, there is basically no difference between the public beta version and the official version in terms of the basic design of the game such as graphics, impact feeling, and interface. The number of ancient coins required, etc. In addition, we have written two test reports in the past (the first public version of BzCon and the public beta version), so this article will focus on the content after the public beta version.

Journey after beta

In fact, as far as the first customs clearance is concerned, the content that can be played in the public beta version is quite complete, from the main missions, side missions, to events on the map, small cellars, dungeons, it is possible to start the stronghold battle in new towns, find Lily Silk statues, to world bosses that require multiplayer cooperation. These are the system mechanics that all first-round players will encounter.

Probably the only thing missing in the beta version is horse riding. The official version of the horse riding function will only be available in Chapter 4. After you have a horse, the running map will be much faster. Therefore, it is recommended that most of the side quests can be solved after you get the horse. .

Because the whole stage changes very quickly, the dungeon and stronghold battles in the first round are not in a hurry, nor are they in a hurry to get most of the power codes. And orange outfits will start more and more as the later stage progresses. As the skill tree is upgraded, players must first find out the special effects of orange outfits that suit them. This will be an important thing to build in the future.

Let’s talk about the branch line again. There is an upper limit of 20 branch tasks. If you give up the task you have already received, it is equivalent to giving up the task of the entire stage of the branch line. Therefore, if you solve half of it, it would be better to complete it as much as possible. In this D4, some of the side missions have become a series of stories on their own, rather than a monotonous single event, so some of the plots can also be paid attention to.

Here we can remind players to make good use of the marker pathfinding function of the map, even if it is a location that has not been opened before, as long as you open the map and right click on the target location, the map will plan a route for you to go. Although the arranged path is occasionally not very clever, it can definitely save a lot of time in finding the way.

We won’t mention the plot, but what we can say is that this time there are a lot of real-time computing animation performances, as well as pre-recorded animations, which really make the overall storytelling rhythm better than the previous one.

The part I feel is a pity is the monsters. After a round of experience, although there are still chapters and maps this time, the repetition of monsters is a bit high. Although on different maps, some will have special effects such as flames and freezing (such as flame skulls, frost Skeletons, etc.), but the types of monsters are still a little less, although many of them are monsters from previous generations, and the modules are very careful, compared to other games, it is not particularly rare, but on such a large map, it seems to be repetitive Sex is a little higher.

In addition, the dungeon this time has a hidden puzzle-solving mechanism, which is relatively expensive. I believe players who have played the public beta should have a little experience.

The long journey after customs clearance

As in the past “Diablo”, after defeating the final boss, it can be said that the real journey begins. This time, it is obvious that the lessons of the previous generation have been remembered. This time, the journey after customs clearance is quite long.

The first is the level. After clearing the main line, the character will be above level 45, depending on how much time the player spends on non-main line content during the journey. But if you want to enter the nightmare level, you must get through a level 50 dungeon. In addition, once you enter the nightmare, the level of the roadside mobs will start at level 53.

In the dark world, it will start to feel difficult when the gap exceeds 3 levels. Therefore, for players who go straight to the main line, they may actually get stuck in the later stages of the main line.

This time the character’s level limit is level 99, and the skill points of the talent tree only reach level 50. After level 50, the pinnacle level panel will be opened instead. Every 1/4 level can get 1 pinnacle point. This is the first A player’s long journey.

Then there are side missions that have not been cleared. Since each map has reputation rewards, reputation rewards include skill points, potion upper limit and peak points, so this is also a necessary content.

After breaking the main line, “Whispers” will be activated first. The areas where whispers appear will change over time, but they can happen at any time. The areas where whispers occur, including fields, cellars, and dungeons, can get “Evil Forbidden Favor” , every time you accumulate 10 points, you can change the equipment box and experience value, depending on the type of favor, sometimes the equipment box will drop orange equipment.

Whispers are actually a good way to farm equipment and upgrade after just clearing the level, and the most efficient location will be in the PvP area, where whispers are resident almost at any time, and you can farm PvP points to gamble equipment at the same time.

That’s right, let’s talk about the PvP area again. This time there are two PvP areas, not a single arena, but a concept similar to the dark area of ​​”The Division”.

In this PvP area, there are also monsters, kings, and bosses. Players who defeat them will get hatred seeds. This hatred seed must be purified in the designated altar in the PvP area before it can be converted into points and taken away. to zero. And when someone starts to purify, all local players will be notified. Of course, the above process may be attacked by other players, and once dead, half of the seeds on the body will be sprayed.

If you are a person who loves PvP, you can come here at any time, open the red mark, and you can start killing.

Next is the content of Nightmare Difficulty. From Nightmare Difficulty onwards, a “Nightmare Wave” will be added. This event occurs several times a day, one hour at a time. It is a mechanism that combines the whispers and hate fragments above.

Within 1 hour of the wave, an area will turn blood red, and all monsters in this area will drop the item “Distortion Ember”, which cannot be taken away like the seeds of hatred, and must be found before the end of the wave You can consume and open the special treasure chests in the area, and each treasure chest will be divided according to the body part. For example, when you open the treasure chest of the leg armor, it will definitely fall out of the pants.

The monsters in the tidal area regenerate quite quickly, and there are a lot of little kings. The most deadly thing is that the field itself will launch attacks regularly, and there is also a kind of “assassin” leader. When the editor encountered it, its level was as high as 72 (theoretical Nightmare player level is 50~70), it is clearly here to kill you, once you die, half of the “distorted ember flame” on your body will disappear.

As for the equipment part, in addition to having more affixes in nightmare difficulty, there will also be a hanging (sacred) equipment, this equipment will be better than normal level equipment, so in nightmare difficulty equipment targets, It is the equipment with the prefix “Holy” all over the body, and is ready to move towards the 70th level of pain difficulty.

In addition, some people who have played the public beta should have discovered that this orange equipment not only has the ability to change skills, but the numbers of these abilities themselves are also floating, so in addition to the numerical values ​​of the equipment itself, for players who pursue the ultimate A promising point.

According to the official statement, dark gold ancient equipment will also be dropped in Pain Difficulty, but this time I have not been able to practice to this stage, so I will not mention it for the time being. On the whole, Blizzard has created a content that can continue to make players feel growing in this final content. This time the orange outfit will affect Build, plus the peak point board. Players who like agricultural outfits should not Worry about nothing to do.

Full marks for art, but would you like to Stay Awhile and Listen?

The map this time is quite large, just like what many people saw during the public beta period. The environment types of the entire large map are also the largest in history. Huarui has been portrayed in various ways, and many places have been visited by the second and third generations. Seeing these places reborn with another more exquisite picture, presumably the old players will also be very impressed while playing.

Moreover, Blizzard’s craftsman spirit in art has not changed all the time. You can clearly feel that some parts on the map have no meaning when playing, but for the sake of completeness, Blizzard employees still made it, and many modern games “done it. You must give something to the player.” The thinking is very different.

But these things, if you are just rushing to upgrade and hit treasure, it is easy to ignore, so although D4 is a fast-paced game, in terms of the artistry of the scene, it is worth savoring slowly.

After clearing the level this time, as we commented during the public beta, “Diablo Like”, as a representative of a type of game, did see that D4 has remembered the lessons of the previous three generations and made a stable Diablo, but it failed to truly It is a pity to create some more innovative gameplay and mechanisms.

But it may be too early to talk about stability, because there is another big devil that the media cannot detect: “server stability”. This will be known on June 6th.