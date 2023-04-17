Diablo IV confirmed to run at 4K/60 fps on Xbox Series X

After the recent Redfall debacle, the game won’t launch in “Performance Mode” at 60 fps, but will only be playable on Xbox Series consoles at 4K/30fps at launch, Blizzard has gone ahead and is Promise that Diablo IV won’t fall into the same trap.

As Diablo game director Rod Fergusson noted on the official Xbox podcast, we’re told that the anticipated action RPG will play at 60 fps across the Xbox family of devices, even though graphical fidelity will vary by console.

Xbox Series X owners are said to be able to look forward to 4K/60 fps, while the Series S will get 1080p (HD) at 60 fps.

There’s no mention of how the game will run on last-gen Xbox consoles, or how the PlayStation 4 and 5 will stack up, but either way, knowing the game will support 60 fps is a major advantage.