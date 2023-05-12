“Diablo IV” developer live broadcast reveals the post-launch experience of the game-Hong Kong mobile game network GameApps.hk

Post-launch experience

In “Diablo IV”, the post-launch content of the game will include players’ experience in the new season, such as season journey, battle pass rewards, new features, long-term maintenance, game balance and updates.

The Diablo IV season will arrive a few weeks after the game launches, starting with Season 1. Each season will include new game experience features and questlines, bringing new characters, challenges, legendary elements, major gameplay changes, and game experience improvements.

Each season has its own season journey. You can get rewards as you progress through the Season Journey, as well as progress through the Battle Pass, but there is no way for players to speed up the Season Journey.

The Battle Pass will be a way to earn rewards, and will come in both free and premium versions, with tiers unlocked through in-game progression. The free level will provide everyone with a bonus to the game experience, so that the season characters can increase the level at a faster speed. The Premium Tier is unlocked with the purchase of the Premium Battle Pass, allowing you to unlock in-game tokens to purchase season-themed cosmetic items from the Store. You will no longer be able to buy abilities through perks.

In addition to the hundreds of armor and weapon appearance styles that can be unlocked in the game, the store will also provide more diverse styling options. The items available in the store do not directly or indirectly affect the game experience advantage, only the items that will be replaced periodically.

Last chance before listing!The Gates of Hell Are Open Again All players are invited to join the server stress test this weekend



The last chance to experience before the official launch is this weekend! The “Diablo IV” server stress test will be held from 3:00 am on May 13th to 3:00 am on May 15th, Taiwan time, and will be available on Windows PC, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 platforms. In this test, the team will test the durability of the server and call on all heroes to join the ranks of defending Sanctuary and slaying demons together. The Diablo IV Server Stress Test release is similar to previous public betas and includes all the bugfixes and updates mentioned in the public beta review article. Players who participate in this test can also get new rewards such as the Esawa Warcry mount.

Server stress test experience

All character progress from the Beta weekend will not transfer over to this weekend, so now is a great opportunity to try out a new class or test!

After the server stress test weekend is over, all progress will be deleted.

Players can fully explore Broken Peak Ridge when experiencing the prologue and the first chapter. All characters will be capped at level 20 during this weekend’s beta.

Players can travel to Kiovasia to repair or purchase new equipment, upgrade healing potions, and use storage boxes. During the test period, there are a wealth of tasks to learn more about the rich history of Sanctuary, world events to improve your fighting skills, and countless dungeons to search for legendary equipment.

And don’t forget to complete the toughest challenge this weekend: defeating the world boss “Isawa”!

You can also earn rewards as you play, such as the Initial Casualty title (reaching Kiowasia as a character), the Early Farstrider title (reaching level 20 as a character), the Beta Wolf Backpack (with a character reaches level 20), and the new Asavar Battlecry mount (defeat Asavar as a level 20 character).

Fun is more fun! The server stress test supports the single-player multiplayer mode of the game console, open cross-platform connection and cross-platform sharing of progress.