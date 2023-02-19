Home Technology Diablo IV Gets Early Access and Open Beta March Weekend
Technology

Article: Ben Lyons – Gamereactor.cn

It will take about three and a half months for Blizzard to launch the fourth mainline of the Diablo series. Set to launch on June 6, Diablo IV will hit PC, PlayStation and Xbox consoles, and with that date in mind, the Californian developer has confirmed when the game will run its Early Access and Open Beta weekend.

The Early Access weekend, which will be available to all pre-orderers, will take place March 17-19, followed by the Open Beta weekend a week later, available to all players between March 24-26, regardless of pre-order.

Each weekend will allow players to view the first Act of the entire game and will be upgraded to level 25. More details about the weekend will come later, we’re told, but there will also be a developer livestream on February 28, 2023, at which time more details will be provided.

