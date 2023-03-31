news-main-inline-image imageWrapper”>

news-main-body”>

文章： Jonas Maki – Gamereactor.cn

We know there’s been a lot of hype around Diablo IV, but even with that said, the results are pretty spectacular.As the series’ official account announced on Twitter, it’s actually“The largest beta in the history of the Diablo franchise”. .

We also got a handy infographic to accompany the announcement, which shows that the Necromancer and Sorcerer are the most played characters, with Ashawar killing players a whopping 10,163,397 times (we admit that some of these deaths are unreasonable mass death is our fault). And what about Ashava, isn’t the beast defeated? Yes, but only 107,425 times, for a solo player,It’s “almost 1”.

Check it out below. Have you played the beta and what do you think? Diablo IV launches on June 6.

https://twitter.com/Diablo/status/1641485446273282060

This article and pictures are authorized by Gamereactor, the original text is published here