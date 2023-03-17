Home Technology “Diablo IV” is expected to support NVIDIA DLSS 3 AI supplementary frame acceleration technology when it is released on 6/6
Technology

“Diablo IV” is expected to support NVIDIA DLSS 3 AI supplementary frame acceleration technology when it is released on 6/6

by admin
“Diablo IV” is expected to support NVIDIA DLSS 3 AI supplementary frame acceleration technology when it is released on 6/6

At the Gamer Development Conference GDC that will open next week, NVIDIA will release more new games that support DLSS 3 technology and will provide developers with new plug-ins.

Today, more than 270 games and applications support NVIDIA DLSS, the performance accelerator powered by artificial intelligence, and 28 of the games on the market have adopted the latest technology of DLSS 3; , DLSS 3 is 7 times faster than DLSS 2.

Among the list of popular games that announced support for DLSS technology, “Forza Horizon 5” was rated by many media as the best open world racing game in history, and was selected as the top of all racing games by OpenCritic. Forza Horizon 5, which already supports ray tracing, will also launch an updated version that supports DLSS 3 on March 28.

Bethesda’s highly anticipated Redfall is an open-world, cooperative first-person shooter from the creators of Prey and Dishonored. Created by the production team Arkane Austin, the game will be available on May 2nd and fully support DLSS 3 technology.

In addition, the unique and high-level “Diablo” series of games will launch the latest masterpiece “Diablo IV”, which is expected to be launched on June 6 and fully supports DLSS 3 technology.

Michael Bukowski, technical director of Diablo IV at Blizzard Entertainment, said: “Blizzard takes the smoothness of Diablo IV very seriously for gamers, and we look forward to bringing the game to the next level with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 Series hardware and DLSS 3. The high frame rate to run “Diablo® IV” will bring players a better gaming experience.”

See also  What is Bitcoin Doing to Improve Building Utilities?

However, the beta test and public test can only be accelerated through NVIDIA DLSS 2, and DLSS 3 will not be supported until the game is officially launched.

source: nvidia.com

Further reading:

You may also like

The critically acclaimed strategy game Warhammer 40,000: Gladius...

Prices for electricity and gas: Eon boss warns

This is how a cashless supermarket works

Dinosaur battle shooting “Exoprimal” public test run, 10...

Topshak TS-PS1500 in the test: Strong power station...

SEGA signs IP license with Perfect World! And...

Deep-sea mining: Get to the manganese nodules –...

A designer asked Gpt-4 how to invest 100...

10% more companies registered for Gamescom this year...

Schneider Electric rewards the best practices of Italian...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy