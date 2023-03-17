At the Gamer Development Conference GDC that will open next week, NVIDIA will release more new games that support DLSS 3 technology and will provide developers with new plug-ins.

Today, more than 270 games and applications support NVIDIA DLSS, the performance accelerator powered by artificial intelligence, and 28 of the games on the market have adopted the latest technology of DLSS 3; , DLSS 3 is 7 times faster than DLSS 2.

Among the list of popular games that announced support for DLSS technology, “Forza Horizon 5” was rated by many media as the best open world racing game in history, and was selected as the top of all racing games by OpenCritic. Forza Horizon 5, which already supports ray tracing, will also launch an updated version that supports DLSS 3 on March 28.

Bethesda’s highly anticipated Redfall is an open-world, cooperative first-person shooter from the creators of Prey and Dishonored. Created by the production team Arkane Austin, the game will be available on May 2nd and fully support DLSS 3 technology.

In addition, the unique and high-level “Diablo” series of games will launch the latest masterpiece “Diablo IV”, which is expected to be launched on June 6 and fully supports DLSS 3 technology.

Michael Bukowski, technical director of Diablo IV at Blizzard Entertainment, said: “Blizzard takes the smoothness of Diablo IV very seriously for gamers, and we look forward to bringing the game to the next level with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 Series hardware and DLSS 3. The high frame rate to run “Diablo® IV” will bring players a better gaming experience.”

However, the beta test and public test can only be accelerated through NVIDIA DLSS 2, and DLSS 3 will not be supported until the game is officially launched.

