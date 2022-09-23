At present, Blizzard Entertainment has not disclosed the specific time for the closed beta test of the Diablo IV game, but if the player has not received an invitation to the closed beta test before November 19, it means that they have not been selected for the closed beta test.

Blizzard Entertainment announced that the closed beta test of Diablo IV is about to begin, and selected players will be able to test the content of the early version of the game on Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and PC platforms.

The production team said that based on many factors, it will focus more on post-game testing, and at the same time, it does not want to destroy the player’s story experience of “Diablo IV”.

In general, the production team hopes that through this test, players can have a good time and have enough time to provide relevant feedback on the game. After the closed test starts, they hope to receive more and more challenging features in the later stage of the game. Feedback such as Infernal Tide, Nightmare Dungeons, Whispers of the Dead, Realm of Hate, and the Peak panel.

After this closed beta, Blizzard Entertainment expects to open the public beta of Diablo IV to all players in 2023.

As for the players who will be selected for the beta test this time, they will mainly be players who have spent a lot of time testing and playing in the later games of “Diablo II: Remake” and “Diablo III” in the past, and hope to be selected for the beta test. Qualified players must complete the setting of the communication item in the Battle.net service before October 11, and set it to “Accept” in order to further receive the invitation letter for the closed beta test.

At present, Blizzard Entertainment has not disclosed the specific time for the closed beta test of the Diablo IV game, but if the player has not received an invitation to the closed beta test before November 19, it means that they have not been selected for the closed beta test.

The content of the closed beta test in the later stage of the game is as follows:

Hell Tide

As you roam around Sant’Huaray, whether on foot or on your trusted mount, keep an eye on your surroundings, as you may encounter a hellish tide at any time. This is a brand new regional event that heroes have a chance to encounter as long as they reach World Tier 3: Nightmare difficulty. In Hell’s Rage, Lilith’s minions have been strengthened. Although the difficulty has increased, the precious treasures dropped are worth your risk. She will send her most powerful men and mighty armies to defeat you, and even the familiar land of San Huary will be transformed by the sudden increase in demonic activity.

After slaying the monsters hiding in Hellwave, monsters have a chance to drop Embers, a new currency that can be used to unlock Hellwave chests scattered across the region. These chests are rich in loot, and only open items from a single equipment slot at a time, such as a body, legs, or two-handed weapons. Be careful not to over-hoard Embers though, because if you fall in battle, Embers will drop and have to be picked up again.

nightmare dungeon

Drawing directly from players’ nightmares, we created a new Diablo dungeon difficulty. We mean it! Nightmare difficulty dungeons in Diablo IV are unlocked when you find your first Nightmare Emblem. Each emblem corresponds to a specific dungeon located somewhere in Sant’Huari. These emblems can add different changes to each exclusive dungeon, making the waiting hell minions more vicious, while also dropping rarer treasures. After completing the Nightmare dungeon, you will get more powerful emblems, these emblems will give you more difficult challenges to overcome, such as giving the monsters in the dungeon the “undead” ability. As your world rank increases in difficulty, there will be brand new Nightmare dungeons waiting for you to explore.

Whispers of the Dead

Something went wrong with the Whispering Tree and needs your help to turn things around. Players can see different whispers scattered all over the map in various corners of San Huary. Completing related tasks will earn you experience points, gold coins, and dark rewards. Each time you complete the Whispering quest, the amount of dark rewards you can get varies, but as long as you get 10 dark rewards from the deceased, you can use it to exchange rich loot and experience with the Whispering Tree as your heroic act ‘s reward.

The types of whispers players can see on the map will rotate frequently, and new ones will appear throughout the day for you to find. The rewards and experience points for each whispering completion are different.

Under normal circumstances, the Whispers of the Dead system will only be activated after a specific chapter of the main quest is completed. However, in the closed beta beta, players can experience the system as soon as they enter the game.

the place of hatred

Out of hatred for mortals, Mephisto cast a curse on certain areas of Sant’Huari, turning them into places of deadly hatred. These designated PvP areas are for players who want to prove their name through blood and fanaticism. Players in the Land of Hatred can collect Hatred Seeds by killing demons. If you want the seed to work, you have to take it to the extraction altar, where it is crushed into red dust. Try not to linger for too long while the Hatred Seeds are converting into red dust, as other players lurking in the area are staring at your dust. If other players come out on top and defeat you in battle, your seeds of hatred will drop.

Taking the effort and taking the risk of converting the seeds of hatred into red dust really pays off. You don’t lose red dust when you go down. You can use this dust to buy cosmetic rewards from PvP skin and mount vendors. Can you make a name for yourself in this desecrated land?

Peak panel

After reaching level 50, the pinnacle panel is unlocked, which is a late game character growth system designed for strengthening heroes. Every time a hero gains experience, they also get pinnacle points. These points can be used to unlock new slots, sockets, and even additional pinnacle panels, allowing you to further customize your hero and take your hero’s power to new levels!