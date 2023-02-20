“Diablo IV” Diablo IV is the orthodox sequel that many players expect. It was previously confirmed that it will be released in June 2023. Recently, the manufacturer announced the detailed public beta time, which will be held on March 18 and 25 for two consecutive weekends. PC And players of all supported game console platforms can participate.

The art design of “Diablo IV” returns to the style of the first game and the second generation of Diablo, and the story performance is more immersive. The demon Lilith returns to the earth, and there will be a new bloodbath. This game will be released simultaneously on PC and game consoles. It supports cross-platform connection and cross-platform progress, making it easier to team up with friends. The Beta public test pre-emptive experience before the first round of release is scheduled from March 18th to March 20th, and priority is given to players who have registered on the official website earlier. In the following weekend, from March 25th to March 27th, the Beta public test will be open to all players to experience. Supports Windows PC, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 platforms. The public beta allows you to try out the early content of the game, including the prologue and the full content of Chapter 1, which is capped at level 25. Beta public test information and details of each platform will be made public successively. “Diablo IV” is scheduled to be officially released on June 6.