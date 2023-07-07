Diablo IV Players Urgently Pursue Rare Ancient Unique Equipment Due to Hell Wave Treasure Farming Secret Technique

Blizzard Urgently Closes Drop of Ancient Unique Equipment in Diablo IV Due to Hell Wave Treasure Farming Technique

Players of Diablo IV have been on the hunt for the rarest ancient unique equipment before the season revision. However, they may have to wait a day or two as the Blizzard team has urgently closed the drop of all ancient unique equipment. This decision came as a response to the discovery of a farming technique overseas known as the Hell Wave treasure farming secret technique, which resulted in a significant increase in the shipment of the “Crown of Harmonious Horns” (military cap).

The Hell Wave event is a map event that randomly appears after players clear the main story of the game. Players are required to fight off a demon army on the map to collect embers, which can then be used to open the “Gift of Pain” hell treasure chest and exchange them for equipment. With the recent 1.0.4 update, Hell Chests began dropping ancient unique equipment.

However, according to overseas live broadcasters, the drop allocation for the helmet hell treasure chest is heavily skewed towards the barbarian’s head equipment. As a result, whenever a barbarian character opens an ancient unique equipment, it will always be the “Harmonious Horn” crown.

As news of this farming technique spread, many players on the Reddit forum reported successfully obtaining the “Crown of Harmony Horns” through this method, with some even acquiring more than two pieces.

In response to this issue being quickly discovered, Blizzard promptly repaired the exploit. Today, the Blizzard community manager, PezRadar, announced the urgent closure of the drop of six ancient unique equipment. These items are expected to be re-installed after an update and repair on Friday Pacific Time.

This closure explains the warning message that appeared in the Battle.net launcher today. Until the update on July 8 fixes the issue, high-level players may not be able to obtain the six ancient unique pieces of equipment when they go treasure hunting in the game.

Players will have to wait for the update to resume their pursuit of these rare and powerful pieces of equipment in Diablo IV.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

