Explore the world of Sanctuary
The art style of “Diablo IV” is very gloomy and scary, and it has many elements and atmosphere reminiscent of “Diablo II”. There are 5 unique areas in total, each area has its own different environments and correspondingly themed dungeons. One of the team’s goals was to make the whole world look like a painting, so every color and texture design was carefully crafted to present a gloomy style.
Every monster in Diablo IV Sanctuary has been carefully designed to show its darkest and most terrifying side. Players will encounter a variety of creatures old and new, and each area will have specific beasts that players can interact with.
There’s a lot to experience in Sanctuary, as players battle waves of monsters and defend towns where people have sought refuge, or complete side quests and conquer dungeons. Players can also shuttle between regions without interruption, exploring everything the open world has to offer.
