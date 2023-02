Watch the new “The World of Sanctuary” video for “Diablo® IV” together, and learn more about the new face of Hell in flames. The first video in the developer analysis series, the content focuses on the various functions and design inspirations that players should explore in the world of Sanctuary. Members of the “Diablo IV” team will explain how players enter the immersive experience of the game, and how the team created the darkest and most expansive world of Sanctuary.