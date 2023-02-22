Explore the world of Sanctuary

The art style of “Diablo IV” is very gloomy and scary, and it has many elements and atmosphere reminiscent of “Diablo II”. There are 5 unique areas in total, each area has its own different environments and correspondingly themed dungeons. One of the team’s goals was to make the whole world look like a painting, so every color and texture design was carefully crafted to present a gloomy style.

Every monster in Diablo IV Sanctuary has been carefully designed to show its darkest and most terrifying side. Players will encounter a variety of creatures old and new, and each area will have specific beasts that players can interact with.