Diablo IV Season One ‘Plague Season’ Set to Begin: New Plot, Rewards, and Battle Pass Revealed

Blizzard Entertainment released relevant information on the first season of “Diablo IV” (DIABLO IV) today (7th). The “Plague Season” will start at 1 am on July 21, Taipei time.

“Season” continues the tradition of the “Diablo” series. Players must create a new character in the season and start a new season journey from scratch. You don’t need to start from scratch to practice for a new character, and the fame gained from exploring the map and the buffs found through Lilith’s altar will be preserved. If the mount has already been unlocked, the new character can also use it immediately.

If your original character (the character created during the non-season period, Blizzard calls it “Eternal Realm”) has already cleared the main plot, then the season character can choose to skip the main plot and directly enter the season’s quest line and mechanism. If you haven’t cleared the main line yet, you can also choose to clear the season as a character to continue the season’s mission line.

As in the past, after each season, all characters will be transferred to the Eternal Realm for players to play at any time. Blizzard expects to have four seasons a year, so after the first season begins, the new season will not be replaced until the end of October.

The first season will bring a new plot, the plague monsters ravage the whole land and bring new scourges. Players team up with former priest Komon to stop the spread of the evil plague at all costs.

By defeating corrupted elite monsters, players can earn the Plague Heart, a new gem that can be used to create powerful new combinations. “Plague Tunnels” around the world will encounter more corrupted monsters and will be a good place to collect “Plague Hearts”, but there are also new bosses waiting for players. In addition, there are 6 new unique items and 7 new Legendary Essences during the season.

This season is a multi-chapter goal system, and you can get rewards every time you complete a chapter. Several chapters will provide players with rewards to earn boons and progress through the Battle Pass.

That’s right, the last is the “Battle Pass”. Players can play normally or choose to purchase the skipping service. As long as they complete the battle pass level, they can get rewards. The Battle Pass also offers free tiers, where all players can earn seasonal bonuses to progress faster. Players who purchase a paid tier will also receive exclusive Battle Pass cosmetic items.

According to foreign media reports, the first battle pass includes 27 free stages and 63 paid stages, a total of 90 stages. 1,000 Platinum Coins (NT$312) are required to unlock the paid tier, and the paid tier will only unlock appearance equipment and platinum coins. Detailed differences between Battle Passes can be found in the official comparison table below.

