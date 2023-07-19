Diablo IV Surpasses 10 Million Players and Excludes Game Pass, but that Could Change with Microsoft’s Acquisition Delay

Diablo IV Surpasses 10 Million Players in Just Six Weeks

In a groundbreaking achievement, Diablo IV has surpassed 10 million players within just six weeks of its debut. The highly anticipated game has received critical acclaim and achieved remarkable commercial success since its release. This extraordinary accomplishment was revealed in Activision Blizzard’s latest financial earnings report.

Given that Diablo IV is not part of any subscription service like Game Pass, it is safe to assume that the number of players is a close approximation of the actual copies sold. The game’s exclusivity has not hindered its popularity and has evidently resonated with gamers around the world.

Blizzard, the developer of Diablo IV, recently announced that the game will not be included in Microsoft’s popular Game Pass. However, this may change in the near future once the acquisition of Activision Blizzard by Microsoft is completed. The anticipated merger, initially expected to conclude in September, has now been pushed back to October, delaying any potential inclusion of Diablo IV in the Game Pass.

This news further solidifies Diablo IV’s place in the gaming industry as a powerhouse franchise. The game’s captivating gameplay, immersive storylines, and stunning visuals have undoubtedly contributed to its massive success. With the expanded reach that Microsoft’s Game Pass offers, the player base for Diablo IV could potentially soar even higher.

Fans of the Diablo series and gamers alike can eagerly anticipate the future developments and potential additions to the game. As Diablo IV continues to captivate players worldwide, it cements its position as a remarkable title in the ever-evolving landscape of video games.

