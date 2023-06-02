Diablo IV, the review: when déjà-vu is not a defect

Diablo IV it’s not a game, it’s an avalanche that grows chapter after chapter. One of those titles capable of attracting upon itself millions of players and investments (and receipts) to many zerosperpetually in search of that subtle balance between tradition and renewal that allows him to please a modern audience without dissatisfying longtime fans.

What do you represent Diablo for the history of video games is a theme that we covered extensively in our preview. Let’s talk about a title available for computer, Xbox X e PlayStation 5 in which the heart of the experience is a very classic RPG loop: explore, kill monsters, upgrade equipment, upgrade character, explore again and kill bigger monsters.

Said like this it may seem trivial, but often simplicity is exactly what keeps a video game hookedas the story of Tetris. The pleasure of exploring a little further, of finding out if that King of the Undead drops a rare weapon, the satisfaction of eliminating 20 enemies in one go with an area attack are those little injections of endorphin that can accompany for whole afternoons. Who knows Diablo he knows it well.

Tech Test Dredge, the video game that combines fishing with Lovecraft’s horror stories by Emanuele Capone

01 Maggio 2023









The first thing that is asked as soon as you start playing it’s which class to do it with: this choice will drastically influence the type of game you will face and the strategies necessary to overcome the challenges they will face. This is especially true if you decide to play at a higher difficulty level than the basic one, which is instead designed to guarantee a fun experience even for those who are less experienced.

Barbarian, Druid, Necromancer, Cutthroat and Enchanter are the classes that you can choose and customizeboth in male and female versions. Each specializes in a style of combat and uses weapons, resources and equipment in a different way. Also, how you choose to customize your alter ego could drastically change the game. For example, an enchantress who specializes in ice magic will be particularly adept at blocking and slow down enemies to keep them at a distancewhile a druid expert in lightning will be perfect to unleash devastating area attacks and keep dozens of enemies under control without too much trouble.

Once you decide who you want to be, we find ourselves in the world of Sanctuarywhich (after the prologue) can be explored freely, or by following the main story which revolves around the clash with Lilith, the terrible demonic entity that appears in more or less all the images that accompanied the arrival of Diablo IV.

The gloomy lands that appear in front of us will offer hours and hours of missions, castles to conquer, over 100 dungeons to explorerandom events and many different scenarios in which the only constant is a gloomy and decadent aspect, perfectly in line with the second chapter of the series but in decisive contrast with the colorful atmospheres of Diablo III.







Be careful, though: initially some areas will be absolutely prohibitive for the first levels and getting close will mean to meet a quick death. However, you will also have to be careful when venturing into already beaten areas because, to keep the challenge alive, the game world will automatically level itself. This means that there may be less dangerous areas but you will never encounter enemies of a much lower level than your own. This choice keeps the fights interesting, but sometimes causes that the sense of progression is lackingbecause perhaps a warrior forged by a thousand battles or a very powerful sorceress end up facing the same, banal zombie that he had met hours before but which now bears the brunt of even the most powerful attacks.

Compared to the previous chapters, there is a desire on the part of Blizzard to offer an experience that, although remaining very tied to the classic gameplayand also more narrative, at least in that part of the game that will lead to the final battle.

Also because anyone who has played a Diablo knows that the real game begins after the end, when you gradually refine your equipment by facing even more challenging monsters and dungeons. This is an element still to be evaluated. At certain moments the pace slows down, there are cutscenes, dialogues, it almost approaches a classic role-playing game, and then starts again with yet another carnage.

And despite this effort to make the narrative more central, it is inevitable, after a while, feel the pangs of repetitiveness. In theory this would be a bad thing but only if Diablo is not your forte, because those who love the game know very well what they are getting into and that is exactly what they are looking for. An experience made up of repeated gestures, annihilated monsters, hour after hour, in search of that piece of armor that is missing for the set or that experience point needed to enhance your skills even moreand then restart.

Video games Final Fantasy XVI, the preview: the return of a timeless saga by Lorenzo Fantoni

22 Maggio 2023





It could do something more on this front? Probably yes: the classes are always the same, the general atmosphere is quite in line with what we saw years and years ago, only much more beautiful, detailed and refined. Then there is a whole part of cosmetic items and various customizations which obviously cost real money and which will make those who are tired of these turn up their mouths forms of monetization. The hope is that Blizzard just charges for skins, as in Fortniteand also does not offer items that could be useful in the game or other obvious advantages for those who decide to open the wallet.

Today it’s not like that, tomorrow who knows: with the transformation of games into services they have to produce a steady stream of revenue and offer seasons, as if they were TV series, you never know. There is certainly a free Battle Pass and a paid one with better rewards and the developers have already said that new game content will be activated at a constant pace in the coming months and it is still too early to understand how this will change the gaming experiencewhat will be paid and what will not.

In conclusion: if you loved Diabloyou are probably already playing this too which, exactly like pizza, it will never tire you; if, on the other hand, he has never done it for you, this probably won’t be the chapter that will make you change your mind. If you have never played a Diablo and the isometric view seems like an “old man thing”, give it a chance and you might be surprised.

Diablo it’s a Zen exercise, it’s the bow that stretches a thousand times to hit the target by canceling the thought, it’s one of the many examples that give us re-evaluate the concept of originality as an absolute value. And it’s here to stay, for many, many, many hours.