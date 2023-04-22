“Diablo IV” will be officially launched and will be tested on the weekend next month- ezone.hk – Gaming Anime- Gaming Games

Diablo 4 is definitely one of the most anticipated new works in the game industry recently, and the manufacturer has already conducted a small-scale public beta test earlier. In preparation for the official listing on June 6, a new round of weekend stress tests with larger specifications will be conducted next month to test the stability of the server.

“Diablo IV” developer Activision Blizzard announced that it will open Windows, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5 and The PlayStation 4 version of the servers underwent a weekend stress test to ensure stable connection performance for players when it officially launches on June 6. During this period, players of the Console version can experience the stand-alone multiplayer cooperation mode, and cross-platform connection and cross-platform sharing of progress will be opened.

According to the manufacturer, the server stress test version of “Diablo IV” released this time is similar to the previous Beta public test, and will include all bug fixes and updates collected in the Beta public test. In addition, the most important thing is that players who participate in this test can also get new rewards.

In terms of gameplay, all character progress from the Beta public test will not be transferred to this weekend test, and players will have to start the journey again. Broken Peak Ridge can be fully explored while experiencing the prologue and the first chapter of the story, and all characters will be capped at level 20 during this weekend’s test period. Players can travel to Kiovasia to repair or purchase new equipment, upgrade healing potions, and use storage boxes. In addition, during the test period, there are a wealth of tasks to learn more about the rich history of Sanctuary, world events to improve your fighting skills, and countless dungeons to search for legendary equipment. The ultimate challenge this weekend is to defeat the world boss “Aisawa”. During the gameplay, players can earn rewards such as the Initial Casualty title (arriving in Kiowasia as a character), the Early Farstrider title (reaching level 20 as a character), the Beta Wolf Backpack appearance item ( Reach level 20 with a character), and the brand new Howl of Isava mount (defeat Isawa with a level 20 character), Diablo fans don’t miss the chance to experience it first!

