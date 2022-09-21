Diablo IV

In the coming weeks, Blizzard will begin sending out invitations to its most die-hard fans to experience Diablo IV. Earlier, the official shared the details of the endgame closed beta later this year. It is reported that they will select some of the “Diablo II: Hellfire Rebirth” and “Diablo God” based on “specific play data”. Players who have invested “great” energy in III”. If you think you meet the conditions, you can go to the official website to register and apply for the qualification of the closed beta test before October 11.

It is reported that the closed beta version will be open to players on PC, PlayStation 5, PS4, Xbox Sereis X/S and Xbox One, and the game supports cross-platform play and progress sharing. If you don’t end up participating in the closed beta, Blizzard will also start beta testing early next year. “For many people, the endgame is their favorite part of Diablo, and we want it to be satisfying, full of all kinds of slaying challenges,” Blizzard said. Not surprisingly, the content experienced by players participating in the beta test is classified as “confidential”. After the suspected “Diablo IV” clips have been leaked before, the official should further strengthen the confidentiality.