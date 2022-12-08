news-main-inline-image imageWrapper”>

文章： Eirik Hyldbakk Furu – Gamereactor.cn

When Blizzard confirmed last year that Diablo IV would be an always-on game, I was far from the only one who had a bad feeling, as many of us had a bad feeling because of power outages, bad suppliers, or some issues with the game over the years. stuff and lost a lot of progress and/or items. That’s why I had to ask this question when I had the pleasure of speaking with art director and game associate director John Muller and Joseph Pipiola, respectively. Fortunately, Pipiola’s answer is somewhat reassuring:

“There are reconnection limits. I believe they are set to three minutes now, so you can reconnect to a disconnected game in its current form. However, items that are ‘lost’ due to disconnection, if of a certain quality, will Sent to your stash. So let’s say a legendary item drops on the ground, and you get a random disconnect, through no fault of your own, and you can’t reconnect for five or ten minutes. When you reconnect, it’s game over. At that point, surrounding rare or magic items will be lost, but any legendary items will return to your stash. Things of real value don’t disappear forever”.

He also specifies that items you pick up and collect will be saved the moment you pick them up, so things in your inventory are never lost due to connection errors or similar. The same goes for story progression etc.

It’s a bit disappointing to hear that the threshold for save items is legendary, but it’s nice to know that we don’t have to worry about losing progress or the best stuff in this upcoming very promising game because of minor server issues or our own question.

This article and pictures are authorized by Gamereactor, the original text is published here