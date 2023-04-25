Diablo IV’s final PC specs have been revealed

Diablo IV has revealed its PC specs, giving us some new information on what system we’ll need to run the game at every resolution and frame rate from 1080p 30fps to 4K 60fps. We already knew the game’s minimum and medium specs thanks to the beta, but we now have new lofty system requirements.

No matter how powerful your rig, to fully fit the game on your system, you’ll need 90GB of space, and of course Blizzard recommends an SSD here. Aside from the space required, there are some big differences between the low and high end of the required specs.

View a full list of specs below:

Minimum Specifications

Settings to run Diablo IV at 1080p native/720p rendered, low graphics settings, and 30fps.

Operating system: 64-bit Windows 10 version 1909 or later

Processor: Intel Core i5-2500K or AMD FX-8350

Memory: 8 GB memory

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 660 or AMD Radeon R9 280

DirectX: Version 12

Storage: Solid State Drive with 90 GB free space

Internet: broadband connection

Medium Specification Requirements

Settings running Diablo IV at 1080p resolution, medium graphics settings, and 60fps.

Operating system: 64-bit Windows 10 version 1909 or later

Processor: Intel Core i5-4670K or AMD Ryzen 1300X

Memory: 16 GB memory

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 970 or AMD Radeon RX 470

DirectX: Version 12

Storage: Solid State Drive with 90 GB free space

Internet: broadband connection

high specification requirements

Settings to run Diablo IV at 1080p resolution, high graphics settings, and 60fps.

Operating system: 64-bit Windows 10 version 1909 or later

Processor: Intel Core i7-8700K or AMD Ryzen 2700X

Memory: 16 GB memory

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 or AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT

DirectX: Version 12

Storage: Solid State Drive with 90 GB free space

Internet: broadband connection

Ultra 4K Spec Requirements

Settings to run Diablo IV at 4K resolution, ultra graphics settings and 60fps.

Operating system: 64-bit Windows 10 version 1909 or later

Processor: Intel Core i7-8700K or AMD Ryzen 7 2700X

Memory: 32 GB memory

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080; NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 Series with full DLSS3 support or AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT

DirectX: Version 12

Storage: Solid State Drive with 90 GB free space

Internet: broadband connection

It’s worth noting that if you don’t fully meet these requirements, you can still try to run the game, but the experience may not be what Blizzard intended. From these specs, it’s clear that there’s still a growing focus on 8GB or more of VRAM, and that you’re going to need some impressive hardware to upscale your games to 4K Ultra.