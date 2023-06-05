Home » Diablo IV’s first big patch is all about balance tweaks
Technology

Diablo IV’s first big patch is all about balance tweaks

by admin
Diablo IV’s first big patch is all about balance tweaks

While Diablo IV won’t officially launch until June 6th, players around the world have been able to explore and while away the time in Sanctuary thanks to the early access period granted as part of the game’s Ultimate Edition. Thanks to the large number of players who have been able to sneak in, Blizzard now has a wealth of additional data and information about the game, which has allowed the Californian company to create and release Diablo IV’s first major patch.

This patch arrived over the weekend and is solely focused on balance tweaks, and sees every class in the game with slight changes to their damage numbers, stats, abilities, etc., all in an effort to make the game as fair as possible.

The game has also seen some general changes, including monster spawn rates, Glyphs, and Rare Nodes, as well as seeing some bug fixes.

You can read the latest Diablo IV patch notes here.

See also  "Metal Gear Δ Snake Eater" Steam is online and supports Chinese language lock in China-Hong Kong mobile game network GameApps.hk

You may also like

Microsoft opens its first cloud region in Italy

“Gollum: The Untold Story” – Is it juicy?...

Diablo 4 Diablo 4 Raiders｜Whole Map Teleportation Point/Lilith...

Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform: New Vulnerability! Linux...

Globally binding agreement against plastic pollution in planning

Best gaming PC for 1000 euros [2023]

Or upgrade to support 45W charging! Galaxy Tab...

Bormia.de is expanding its technological lead in water...

Intel secretly develops super-large cores: single-core performance takes...

Smart heating? District heating is booming – every...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy