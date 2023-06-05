Diablo IV’s first big patch is all about balance tweaks

While Diablo IV won’t officially launch until June 6th, players around the world have been able to explore and while away the time in Sanctuary thanks to the early access period granted as part of the game’s Ultimate Edition. Thanks to the large number of players who have been able to sneak in, Blizzard now has a wealth of additional data and information about the game, which has allowed the Californian company to create and release Diablo IV’s first major patch.

This patch arrived over the weekend and is solely focused on balance tweaks, and sees every class in the game with slight changes to their damage numbers, stats, abilities, etc., all in an effort to make the game as fair as possible.

The game has also seen some general changes, including monster spawn rates, Glyphs, and Rare Nodes, as well as seeing some bug fixes.

You can read the latest Diablo IV patch notes here.