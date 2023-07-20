Diablo Season 2: Hell’s Requiem – Official Trailer Released and Exclusive Netflix Debut Date Confirmed

Title: “Highly Anticipated Season 2 of “Diablo” to Debut Soon: Official Trailer Released!”

Subtitle: Manga adaptation “Hell’s Requiem” promises an intense battle for survival between Dak Schonida and Kars

Fans of the hit anime series “Diablo” can rejoice as the long-awaited second season is finally set to debut. “BASTARD!! Diablo” made the exciting announcement earlier this year, leaving fans eagerly waiting for more details. The official trailer for the upcoming season has also been released, providing a glimpse into the intense action awaiting viewers.

The second season of “Diablo” will be adapted from the popular manga chapter titled “Hell’s Requiem”, which is highly regarded by fans of the original work. The season will focus on the relentless pursuit to unravel the last seal of the god of destruction, Anthra Sachs, in a thrilling quest. The ultimate clash between Dak Schonida and Kars will take center stage, promising an epic duel that fans won’t want to miss.

The official synopsis of Season 2 provides a sneak peek into the intense storyline that awaits viewers. The ancient magician Dak Schneida, who once sought to rule everything, was sealed away for fifteen years. However, the world now finds itself under the shadow of the dark rebel army. The great priest’s daughter, Dianot Yoko, uses her magical abilities to break Dak Huonida’s shackles and confronts one of the four heavenly kings of the dark rebel army, Abigail. Their explosive battle leads to the destruction of the kingdom of Metalicana. Two years later, Kars, also one of the Four Heavenly Kings, now stands as the Supreme King with twelve magic generals under his command. Princess Sheila holds the key to awakening Anthra Sax, making her Kars’ prime target. Warriors from the Ayianmedi Kingdom band together to resist the magic war generals, with the familiar figure of Dia Norte Yoko leading the charge.

Furthermore, the second season of “Diablo” has confirmed the song “NEW DAWN,” which will be sung by the Japanese band coldrain. Fans can exclusively enjoy the new season on Netflix starting July 31. Make sure to mark your calendars and not miss out on this highly anticipated release!

