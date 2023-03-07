The struggle for the people of Sanctuary will reach new heights! Renowned artists have transformed the ceiling of an abandoned church in France with demonic art from Diablo® IV, the latest installment in the Diablo® series. For the launch of this game, Blizzard Entertainment cooperated with the world-renowned baroque artist Adam Miller, MJZ director Henry Hobson, and Charles Dance, who played a key role in “A Song of Ice and Fire: Game of Thrones”, to combine the core graphics and scenes of the game with Gothic art style brought to life.

Detail of a painting of a demon

◆ This 160-foot (about 49-meter) long mural is composed of 20 unique paintings and covers the entire historic ceiling and dome, and there is a huge painting on the back wall. Adam Miller said: “This is a very special project. It is a great opportunity for me to visualize the game screen in such a large-scale scene.” In order to complete this artwork, Miller He and his team painted on the canvas in advance, and then installed the painting in the church, so that the overall painting looks like it was painted by Caravaggio and Michelangelo.

Dark Cathedral live-action short film. Directed by Henry Hobson and featuring the voice of Charles Dance from A Song of Ice and Fire: A Game of Thrones, the film aims to immerse audiences in the impact of space, art and the battle between the Empyrean and the Burning Hells. Hobson said: "The unique world of Diablo is a playground that the director can indulge in – full of tension, darkness, foreboding, and enhanced by a stunning artistic vision. Take Adam's work as an example. Foundation, injecting the Renaissance universe into this rare classical space, hinting at the fierce battle going on in the wider world, creating a mysterious and fascinating atmosphere. After all, as a storyteller, what better than in the What better way to play in a richly constructed game world?" When the camera travels along the wall, the audience can follow the 5 professions of "Diablo IV" and start the final struggle between light and darkness with evil forces.

Additionally, lucky players will have the chance to appear among the artwork. Eligible players who participated in the public beta in March will have the opportunity to be selected to have their faces painted on the canvas and fight the evil figure of Lilith as a Diablo hero. The lucky draw will also receive a video of Adam drawing the player in the painting.For more complete rules for signing up for the lottery, please refer to event page 。

US “Diablo” Official Twitter “Diablo” development team general manager Rod Fergusson, game director Joe Shely, marketing director Daniela Rodriguez, and community director Adam Fletcher’s online Q&A on Twitter Spaces, interested players can go toWatch the replay.

One of the most anticipated games of 2023, Diablo IV, is coming out on June 6th. The Beta public test is expected to take place from March 25th to 27th, 2023, and players who have pre-ordered Diablo IV will also be eligible for early access from March 18th to 20th, 2023.