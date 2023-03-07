The struggle for the people of Sanctuary will reach new heights! Renowned artists have transformed the ceiling of an abandoned church in France with demonic art from Diablo® IV, the latest installment in the Diablo® series. For the launch of this game, Blizzard Entertainment cooperated with the world-renowned baroque artist Adam Miller, MJZ director Henry Hobson, and Charles Dance, who played a key role in “A Song of Ice and Fire: Game of Thrones”, to combine the core graphics and scenes of the game with Gothic art style brought to life.
Detail of a painting of a demon
◆ This 160-foot (about 49-meter) long mural is composed of 20 unique paintings and covers the entire historic ceiling and dome, and there is a huge painting on the back wall. Adam Miller said: “This is a very special project. It is a great opportunity for me to visualize the game screen in such a large-scale scene.” In order to complete this artwork, Miller He and his team painted on the canvas in advance, and then installed the painting in the church, so that the overall painting looks like it was painted by Caravaggio and Michelangelo.
One of the most anticipated games of 2023, Diablo IV, is coming out on June 6th. The Beta public test is expected to take place from March 25th to 27th, 2023, and players who have pre-ordered Diablo IV will also be eligible for early access from March 18th to 20th, 2023.
