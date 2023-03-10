Taiwan Koei Tecmo announced that the Dark Three Kingdoms action RPG “Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty” (Wo Long: Fallen Heaven) (PlayStation 5／PlayStation 4／Xbox Series X|S／Xbox One／Xbox Game Pass／Steam／Windows Store) officially released, The original soundtrack is also released on major music streaming platforms in sequence.

“Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty Original Soundtrack Soundtrack” includes a total of 53 game soundtracks.Responsible for “Re: From Zero-Starting Life in Another World” and “Golden Kamui” Kenichiro Suehiro of Waiting Music composes, Don’t miss the many famous songs that describe the grand scale of the Three Kingdoms in a dark style.

In the “2023 Taipei International Game Show” for the first time to display, and functional trendy brand “WEAV The joint activity of “ISM Textileism” also started today! Using the topic-provoking “ The “Dropped Shoulder Printed Hat T” designed for “Falling”, “Revenge”, As long as you are a player of this work, you will have a chance to get it. For details, please follow Taiwan Koei Tecmo Fac ebook fan page.

In addition, the global sales of the popular action competitive game “Eternal Tribulation” exceeded 10 million (Xbox Series X|S/Xbox One/Xbox Game Pass/Steam/Microsoft Store) will also launch a two-way linkage with this work. “Eternal Calamity” was released today, March 3 The linkage content will be launched on Friday (Friday), and this work is also scheduled to launch cooperation content in future DLC 。

At the same time, this work will also cooperate with the clothing manufacturer “EDWIN” Co-branded products that present the world view of the game are scheduled to be co-produced with Team NINJA, who developed this work.