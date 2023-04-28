Diablo Three Kingdoms game “Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty” has a global shipment of more than 1 million sets, and the cumulative number of players has exceeded 3.8 million. “Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty”

Taiwan’s Koei Tecmo announced that the Diablo Three Kingdoms action role-playing game “Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty” (PS5/PS4/Xbox Series X|S/Xbox One/Steam/Windows Store) will be launched on March 3. ), the cumulative global shipments exceeded 1 million sets on April 28, and the cumulative number of players including Xbox Game Pass/PC Game Pass exceeded 3.8 million.

“Crouching Dragon: Fallen Sky” is created by Team NINJA, the development team of the “Nioh” series of dark warring states action role-playing games with a global cumulative shipment of more than 7 million sets. It is a dark world view with rampant monsters and is based on Chinese martial arts. Create a Diablo Three Kingdoms action role-playing game with moving clouds, flowing water, swords and halberds. The game is set on the stage of the Three Kingdoms era, which was ruled by warlords at the end of the Eastern Han Dynasty. Players will be transformed into anonymous soldiers, and face the huge conspiracy surrounding the incredible power of “elixir”, and unfold an original story that combines “Three Kingdoms” and dark fantasy elements.

In addition, in addition to free updates, this game is scheduled to sell a total of 3 DLCs, which will bring new content and challenges.

product Overview

Product Name: Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty (Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty)

Compatible platforms: PlayStation 5 / PlayStation 4 / Xbox Series X|S /

Xbox One / Xbox Game Pass / Steam / Microsoft Store

※ The physical version is limited to PS5/PS4 version

※ Support Xbox Game Pass

Game Genre: Dark Three Kingdoms Action RPG

Release date: March 3, 2023

Suggested price: NT$1790

Game Rating: Restricted

trailer

First live film

action promo video

story promo video

Listing promotional video

producer commentary video

DLC summary

Release date: undecided

Suggested selling price: NT$390 each

content:

Additional DLC 1

Added DLC 2

Added DLC 3

※ This is the same download content as the “Season Pass”.Please pay attention to avoid repeated purchase

