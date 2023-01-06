Home Technology “Dian Yu Ren Ke 2077” class action settlement, CD Projekt must pay more than 50 million Taiwan dollars | 4Gamers
Technology

“Dian Yu Ren Ke 2077” class action settlement, CD Projekt must pay more than 50 million Taiwan dollars | 4Gamers

by admin
“Dian Yu Ren Ke 2077” class action settlement, CD Projekt must pay more than 50 million Taiwan dollars | 4Gamers

In 2020, due to the failure of “Cyberpunk 2077” (Cyberpunk 2077) to go public, a class action lawsuit by investors has finally come to an end recently. The developer CD Projekt Red reached a settlement with the plaintiff, including the payment of a settlement of US$1.85 million (equivalent to approximately NT$56.84 million)!

According to the legal documents cited by GameSpot (web link), the class action has been settled, and CD Projekt Red has to pay investors $1.85 million; the settlement covers all eligible investors, plus taxes, attorney fees, and litigation-related expenses .

this is how it happened

At the beginning of the launch of “Dian Yu Ren Ke 2077” in 2020, the stability of home game consoles including PS4 and Xbox One was insufficient. At that time, it was criticized by players, which triggered CD Projekt Red to open global refunds, and Marcin Iwiński, who was co-CEO of CD Projekt at the time, Apologize to the line of fire.

However, various failures at that time caused CD Projekt’s stock price to plummet by nearly 40%, and investors were greatly affected. Rosen Law Firm, a New York law firm, therefore accused CD Projekt’s management of not disclosing the actual status of the PS4 and Xbox One platforms to investors. File a class action lawsuit.

Incidentally, as of the end of September 2022, “Dian Yu Ren Ke 2077” has sold more than 20 million sets. .

See also  Because according to Tim Cook everyone should study a programming language

You may also like

A new generation of Razer Blade has been...

5 Italian startups we liked at CES 2023

5 Italian startups we liked at CES 2023

CES 2023: Razer Gaming Chair Concept Accessory Project...

【CES 2023】Help people with disabilities enjoy PS5 games...

Cooler Master Tempest GP27U

Windows Virtual Desktop Helper v1.8 released, a super...

Sony PlayStation VR2, the preview test from CES...

“Layers of Fear 3” will have a new...

The long-period comet with a glimpse of 50,000...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy