In 2020, due to the failure of “Cyberpunk 2077” (Cyberpunk 2077) to go public, a class action lawsuit by investors has finally come to an end recently. The developer CD Projekt Red reached a settlement with the plaintiff, including the payment of a settlement of US$1.85 million (equivalent to approximately NT$56.84 million)!

According to the legal documents cited by GameSpot (web link), the class action has been settled, and CD Projekt Red has to pay investors $1.85 million; the settlement covers all eligible investors, plus taxes, attorney fees, and litigation-related expenses .

At the beginning of the launch of “Dian Yu Ren Ke 2077” in 2020, the stability of home game consoles including PS4 and Xbox One was insufficient. At that time, it was criticized by players, which triggered CD Projekt Red to open global refunds, and Marcin Iwiński, who was co-CEO of CD Projekt at the time, Apologize to the line of fire.

However, various failures at that time caused CD Projekt’s stock price to plummet by nearly 40%, and investors were greatly affected. Rosen Law Firm, a New York law firm, therefore accused CD Projekt’s management of not disclosing the actual status of the PS4 and Xbox One platforms to investors. File a class action lawsuit.

Incidentally, as of the end of September 2022, “Dian Yu Ren Ke 2077” has sold more than 20 million sets. .