Dian Yu Ren Ke 2077 DLC and Major Update 2.0: CD Projekt Red’s Transition to Unreal Engine and the End of Expansions

Controversial Game “Dian Yu Ren Ke 2077” to Receive a Major Update and One Last DLC

“Dian Yu Ren Ke 2077,” developed by CD Projekt Red, faced heavy criticism upon its release in 2020 due to numerous bugs and performance issues. The game was unplayable on the PS4 and Xbox One platforms, prompting the PlayStation Store to offer refunds to players. However, the development team has been actively working on updates to stabilize the game. Along with the upcoming DLC “Free Fantasy,” the game will receive a significant update, version 2.0. Unfortunately, the team recently confirmed that this DLC will be the only large-scale expansion for the game, citing a major technical decision as the reason.

During CD Projekt’s latest financial meeting, Michał Nowakowski, the chief business development vice president, announced that the studio is replacing their long-used game engine REDengine with Unreal Engine 5 developed by Epic Games. This change is the primary reason behind the team’s decision to abandon additional DLC development for “Dian Yu Ren Ke 2077,” which was created on the old engine.

Nowakowski clarified, “As we announced a while ago, we’re not going to be working on a second or third expansion. That’s the only expansion for this game, and it has nothing to do with sales numbers, satisfaction, whatever.” He emphasized that the decision was purely technical, as they are shifting to Epic’s REDengine and Unreal Engine for future projects.

Addressing rumors about the poor evaluation of the early test of the “Dian Yu Ren Ke 2077” DLC, CD Projekt Red confirmed that it will be the sole expansion for the game. In contrast, development for the planned multiplayer online mode was canceled after the game’s tumultuous release, and the team has since focused on fixing and improving the game’s flawed content.

The “Dian Yu Ren Ke 2077 Free Illusion” DLC is set to launch on September 26. This expansion will take players to a new area called “Dog’s Life” and introduce a plethora of new storylines, missions, and quests. Additionally, players can expect over 100 new weapons, transformations, vehicles, and character models, as well as new skills related to the “sacred object.” The level cap for characters will also be increased to level 60.

Even players who choose not to purchase the DLC will benefit from version 2.0, which includes a range of updates. These updates encompass redesigned skills and specialization systems, device remodeling, capacity system upgrades, vehicle combat enhancements, improved combat AI, a new police system, UI and UX improvements, loot, object, and crafting revamps, and the addition of new radio stations.

Despite the tumultuous launch and subsequent controversies, CD Projekt Red has been working diligently to improve “Dian Yu Ren Ke 2077” and provide players with a compelling DLC experience. With the release of version 2.0 and the “Free Fantasy” DLC, fans can look forward to new content and significant updates for the game.

