CD Projekt Red

At the beginning of September this year, CD Projekt Red released the first expansion piece “Phantom Liberty” of “Cyberpunk 2077” (Cyberpunk 2077), and announced that it will land on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X in 2023 /S and PC platforms (and originally Stadia). Today, the official has further confirmed that “Free Fantasy” will be a paid DLC. The exact price has yet to be revealed, but according to Radek Grabowski, the company’s head of global communications, it “will routinely be cheaper than the full game.”

In “Free Fantasy”, CDPR will introduce the concept of “New America”. The game will add new characters and new scenes. Johnny Silverhand played by Keanu Reeves is also confirmed to return.