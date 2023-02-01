“Cyberpunk 2077 (Cyberpunk 2077)” releases updated files every time, making the game more interesting, and the just-launched update adds support for NVIDIA DLSS 3, the next revolution in neural mapping. DLSS 3’s performance in improving game performance allows GeForce gamers to experience the maximum of every game setting and ray tracing option in “Dian Yu Ren Ke 2077” and present the best image quality, while maintaining excellent Game performance.

The PC equipped with GeForce RTX brings players realistic shadow and lighting effects, coupled with the additional game performance boosted by NVIDIA DLSS 3, it creates a gaming experience of “Dian Yu Ren Ke 2077” that is unmatched by other platforms.

“Dian Yu Ren Ke 2077” has become an iconic game in the minds of a new generation of players, and they will ask “but can it run “Dian Yu Ren Ke”?” “Dian Yu Ren Ke 2077” should add any game for testing GPU’s benchmark suite and tested to provide the best experience – with every setting and ray tracing options maxed out and DLSS 3 enabled.

There are several enhancements in the new update file, including artificial intelligence network enhancements for DLSS frame generation (Frame Generation), which can make better use of game engine data, and improve user interface stability and image quality. An example of the enhancement can be seen in this video.

“Dian Yu Ren Ke 2077” uses DirectX Ray Tracing technology to set a new generation of game graphics standards. Compared with the static lighting technology usually used in past games, DirectX Ray Tracing lighting technology simulates the reflection and refraction of light in the physical environment , creating a more convincing environment.

“Dian Yu Ren Ke 2077” uses several ray tracing technologies to render a huge future city in a very delicate way, allowing players to glimpse the future development direction of the PC game field. The latest version of “Dian Yu Ren Ke 2077” uses effects such as ray traced shadows, reflections, diffuse lighting and ambient occlusion. Turn on “Psycho Mode” in the ray-traced lighting settings, and you will even see the ray-traced global lighting effect, which truly presents the effect of sunlight bouncing in the scene.

The result is the amazing visual feast and game experience created in the convincing dystopian futuristic setting of “Dian Yu Ren Ke 2077”. Delicate shadows depict a three-dimensional sprawling city. Windows, mirrors and puddles all reflect light with precision. And Night City bathed in neon lights – this is a key effect of the game’s cyberpunk-style aesthetic.

With the latest “Dian Yu Ren Ke 2077” update and GeForce RTX 40 series GPUs, gamers can now get a glimpse of the future development of PC gaming driven by artificial intelligence.

Added support for DLSS 3 lays the groundwork for the upcoming “Ray Tracing: Overdrive Mode” of “Dian Yu Ren Ke 2077”, an upcoming update that will take advantage of the game’s ray tracing technology to a whole new level, making the game already beautiful The visual effect is more gorgeous.

“Ray Tracing: Overdrive Mode” will solidify “Dian Yu Ren Ke 2077” as the benchmark game for the new “but will it run?” meme question in the next few years. And when asked the question “But can it run “Dianyu Renke”?”, DLSS 3 will be a key feature for GeForce RTX 40 series gamers to answer “yes”.

