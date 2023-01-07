The popular game “Dian Yu Ren Ke 2077” launched by CD Projekt in 2020, was launched a class action lawsuit by investors due to too many game bugs affecting the experience and evaluation after its launch. Recently, the California court ruled that the development company must pay $1.85 million in compensation fixed.

“Dian Yu Ren Ke 2077” has been releasing development news since 2012. It is one of the most anticipated 3A masterpieces for many years. In addition, the main character in the game, Johnny Silverhand (Johnny Silverhand), is played by Hollywood superstar Keanu Levi. Starred in the pre-launch preview caused a sensation.

After years of waiting and several delays, the game was finally officially launched at the end of 2020, but it was full of loopholes after it was launched, and was dubbed a “semi-finished product” by players and game media. The loopholes seriously affect the game experience and also affect the evaluation.

Due to the large gap between the finished game and expectations, many stock investors were dissatisfied, and collectively filed a lawsuit against the development company CD Projekt, demanding compensation for the losses of investors who bought the company’s stock between January 16 and December 17, 2020.

After more than two years of litigation, the California court recently announced the verdict that CD Projekt must compensate the plaintiff $1.85 million, covering investment losses, administrative and attorney fees and taxes for the lawsuit.

Although the start of “Dian Yu Ren Ke 2077” was not very smooth, the development company is still working hard to launch a revised version. In 2023, the latest paid DLC of “Phantom Liberty” (Phantom Liberty) will be released, but it may be the only one of this masterpiece. subsequent version of .

(First image source: Cyberpunk 2077)