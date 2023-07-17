Dian Yu Ren Ke 2077 Overcomes Initial Bugs and Optimization Problems, Receives Highly Favorable Reviews on Steam

“Dian Yu Ren Ke 2077” Overcomes Initial Setbacks and Receives Favorable Reviews on Steam

After facing numerous bugs and optimization issues upon its release, the highly anticipated game “Dian Yu Ren Ke 2077” struggled to meet players’ expectations. However, with the dedication and continuous improvement from the R&D team, coupled with the positive reception of the related animation work “Dian Yu Ren Ke: Edge Walker,” the game has finally earned extremely favorable reviews on Steam after two and a half years since its listing.

In December 2020, “Dian Yu Ren Ke 2077” was initially met with disappointment due to its lack of smooth performance and a plethora of bugs in some versions. These issues led to heavy criticism and a wave of refund requests from disgruntled players. Responding to the players’ concerns, CD Projekt Red, the developer of the game, announced that they would accept refunds.

Acknowledging the valid criticisms, the R&D team invested significant time and effort to rectify the game’s flaws and realign the development schedule for upcoming content. In 2021, the release of the 1.3 update file brought substantial improvements to various aspects of the game, aiming to restore players’ trust and satisfaction.

The tide turned for “Dian Yu Ren Ke 2077” when Netflix released “Dian Yu Ren Ke: Edge Walker” to critical acclaim. The inclusion of elements from the animated series in the “Walker Update” not only enhanced gameplay but also enticed players to explore the secrets unveiled in the show. As a result, the game’s score on Steam witnessed a significant boost.

The recent Steam Summer Sale managed to attract a considerable influx of new players, further consolidating “Dian Yu Ren Ke 2077″‘s positive momentum. The game’s favorable reviews surged, solidifying its newfound success after a turbulent start.

Marcin Momot, the Global Community Director of CD Projekt Red, expressed his gratitude on Twitter for the overwhelming support the game has received. He noted that approximately 80% of the evaluations for “Dian Yu Ren Ke 2077” are positive, showcasing the R&D team’s perseverance and determination in delivering an enjoyable gaming experience.

With the challenges and initial setbacks overcome, “Dian Yu Ren Ke 2077” has emerged triumphant and continues to captivate both new and loyal players alike. The game’s journey from a rocky launch to receiving extremely favorable reviews on Steam serves as a testament to the resilience and dedication of the development team and highlights the importance of ongoing improvement in the world of gaming.

