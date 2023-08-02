Dice Delivers on Promises: Battlefield 2042 Finally Functional After Months of Updates

Title: Dice Addresses Battlefield 2042 Feedback and Promises Improvements

Introduction:

Amidst criticism over the premature release of Battlefield 2042, game developer Dice has acknowledged the concerns raised by gamers and expressed their commitment to enhancing the gaming experience. In a recent blog post, Dice highlighted the completion of their updates, the upcoming release of new attachments, and the implementation of squad management improvements.

Gameplay and Map Updates:

After an extensive two-year period of updates and patches, Dice believes that Battlefield 2042 has finally reached a functional and complete state. The developer cites Hourglass, the recently reduced map, as evidence of their progress. Although the game should have been given another six months of development time, according to critics, Dice expressed gratitude for the gamers’ feedback and patience during this process.

Weapon Attachments and Tweaks:

Dice is putting the finishing touches on the final set of Total War attachments for SMGs, LMGs, and Sidearm Vault weapons. These attachments aim to enhance gameplay and match the versatility of their Total War counterparts. Gamers are encouraged to provide feedback on these changes, as adjustments may be made based on their input.

Squad Management Improvements:

In Season 5: New Dawn, Dice has introduced the first iteration of squad management improvements. However, players have expressed their desire for the inclusion of the “kick and lock” feature, which gives squad leaders complete control over their teams. Dice acknowledges the importance of this feature and commits to addressing the issue by adding it to the game.

Conclusion:

Dice has taken the feedback of Battlefield 2042 players to heart and is actively working to address the criticisms and concerns surrounding the game. With the completion of map redesigns, the upcoming release of weapon attachments, and the addition of the highly requested “kick and lock” feature in squad management, Dice aims to deliver an improved gaming experience for all players. Gamers are encouraged to continue providing their thoughts and suggestions as Dice remains committed to refining the game based on player feedback.

