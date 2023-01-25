Did you know that the OneNote note service has also become a way to spread Trojan horse viruses…

A few days ago, the Computer King Ada team reported the latest malicious software dissemination method that hackers tried to deceive users by posing as 7-Zip, CCleaner, OBS and other well-known software to infiltrate Google search ads. Now, someone has revealed a new malware trap that may make people more unsuspecting – even the handy tool OneNote note-taking service can be used to achieve similar applications… In short, quickly prevent yourself through the case of this article Also tricked ah! Continue reading The OneNote note service has also become a way to spread Trojan horse viruses… The article in the report.



Image source: BleepingComputer

Seeing that Microsoft has recently implemented the default execution of Macro macros corresponding to Office files such as Word, Excel, etc., the problem of malware rampant has finally been actively countered, which may disrupt these programs that may be aimed at stealing passwords or even virtual wallets. cybercrime. Therefore, recently, there are not only loopholes or misleading of software such as 7-Zip to lure users into the trap of misinstalling malware, but such “creative methods” have been extended to the point that it is relatively difficult to be recognized and can trigger a Trojan virus crisis. note-taking app on OneNote.

Seriously, if I hadn’t seen this revelation, even the author, who has been exposed to a lot of related news, would not believe that this kind of application service can also be used by cyber criminals to spread malicious software… Although, its method of camouflage It’s a bit blind… But this kind of thing is asking everyone to slip or not pay attention for a while.

Foreign media Bleeping Computer recently revealed that hackers tried to create a malware installation trap through the OneNote file attachment function. As an auxiliary note-taking application service built into Microsoft Office and Microsoft 365, it is actually a convenient function that many people often use. Also because of the popularity of built-in Microsoft services, those who want to use maliciously have found a breakthrough point.

It is said that around mid-December last year, information security agencies began to warn of the malware distribution method of electronic letters with OneNote note files as attachments. In the example of foreign media, they used the notification letter of the fake DHL courier company to enclose relevant delivery report documents and other information in the email attachment to lure users to open the file.

Although OneNote does not directly support macros (now Microsoft does not enable support by default), so if the old way of direct infection through the startup file is definitely “this way does not work”. But the so-called magic height is not false. Malicious hackers thought of stuffing relevant file attachments into the content of this note, and by blurring the content of the note, “Double Click to View File (Double Click to View File)” prompts to lure users to directly start the installation of the installation file – naturally, if they do so, they will be really tricked.

That is to say, if you remove the text box of this prompt message, you will actually find the button “Open (various VBS) files” underneath. And in fact, Microsoft is not stupid. A blocking warning will pop up for the execution method of OneNote that may be used for malicious purposes. It mentions that opening this file may harm the computer and damage the data. In the end, then…

After seeing such an update, in order to avoid related problems more thoroughly, experts suggest that you can consider directly blocking .one files in email and other related filtering mechanisms.

At this stage, at least everyone has seen the camouflage technique revealed this time. I believe that you should be more vigilant when you encounter such a letter. But I still recommend everyone to be more vigilant. Pay attention to the fact that the “macro” method may no longer be applicable recently, which may lead to more creative methods.

