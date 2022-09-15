Nintendo has previously made it clear that it will support Mario Striker: Battle League Soccer with post-launch content, which data research suggests will include ten DLC characters as part of the plan.

Well, after adding the first free update for Daisy and Shy Guy, a second update will arrive later this month, Nintendo and Next Level Games have confirmed their release plans for the sports game after its release.

This upcoming update (we currently lack an exact release date) will add two new characters: Pauline and Didi Kong. In the announcement trailer below, we’re told that Pauline is a “physically strong” with quick moves and powerful tackles, while Diddy Kong is a “midfield speeder” with high technical and passing skills. .

However, with the arrival of the new stadium (called Planetoid), the pair won’t be all the new content the game is getting in this update, and so will the new gear set (the barrel set).