Wireless power banks have gained massively in importance thanks to Apple’s magnetic accessory system. So you don’t have to worry about the iPhone slipping off the charger.

Such a magnetic power bank is also the “AYCLIF 10000 mAh Magnetic Wireless Power Bank”. This is available from Amazon for less than €40 and looks like a reasonable model.

This should offer 10000mAh capacity, a 20 W USB PD output and of course wireless charging. The design is unusual and chic!

But how does the power bank fare in the test? Let’s find out!

Die AYCLIF 10000 mAh Magnetic Wireless Powerbank im Test

The AYCLIF 10000 mAh Magnetic Wireless Powerbank is built very flat due to the wireless design. The power bank measures 112.5 x 70.8 x 20 mm and weighs 203 g.

Subjectively, the power bank is not overly large for the advertised capacity of 10,000 mAh.

AYCLIF relies on an interesting “silver” design with “grooves” on the top. This is certainly a matter of taste, but the power bank stands out from the crowd. The feel and the workmanship are also very good!

In addition to the grooves, there is also a small display on the top that shows you the current battery level in %. Also here is a small, fold-out stand.

Connections of the AYCLIF 10000 mAh Magnetic Wireless Powerbank

The AYCLIF has three ports.

1x USB C 20W Power Delivery 5V/3A oder 9V/2,22A

1x USB A 18W Quick Charge 3.0

1x Lightning Eingang 5V/2A oder 9V/2A

First, we have a 20W USB-C output that uses the Power Delivery charging standard. This charging standard is endorsed by Apple, Samsung, Google, etc.

There is also a USB A Quick Charge 3.0 port with 18W.

The power bank is charged via USB C with up to 18W or via an Apple Lightning input.

How does Techtest test power banks?

I have now tested well over 100 power banks for Techtest. The test procedure is largely identical. After a first visual impression, weighing and measuring the power bank, the capacity measurement usually starts.

For this I charge the power bank and discharge it with a so-called electronic load. I can program this to a certain discharge rate, such as 5V/1A, 20V/3A, etc. depending on what the power bank can do. I repeat this process for several power levels. I measure the capacity in Wh and convert the Wh value at 3.7V into mAh.

Between discharging the power bank for the capacity measurement, I charge it at different sources and log the charging process. From this I can later take the charging time and also calculate the charging efficiency.

With the help of USB Power Delivery triggers, I can not only check the manufacturer’s performance information, but also check which other charging standards are supported.

This information helps me to assess how the power bank behaves in combination with various end devices and what charging speed can be expected. Here I have empirical values ​​from my charging analyzes for popular end devices.

Of course I test power banks in combination with various end devices, but for obvious reasons I can’t have all smartphones, tablets and notebooks in stock here.

PPS

Fortunately, the AYCLIF AY-PB01 also supports PPS!

5-5.9V at 3A

5-11V at 2A

This isn’t a huge PPS range, of course, but it’s better than nothing. PPS stands for Programmable Power Supply. The normal USB Power Delivery offers your smartphone several voltage levels, usually 5V, 9V, 15V and 20V. Here it can choose a level and load it. PPS now allows your smartphone to freely select a voltage within a certain range, for example 3.3-16V. If your smartphone thinks it would be ideal to charge with 6.5V, then a PPS charger can supply it with 6.5V.

Some smartphones like the Samsung S20/S21/SS series models need PPS to reach the full charging speed, see here How to charge the SS2 Ultra. An S21 Ultra can charge with a normal USB PD charger with a maximum of 14W, with a PPS charger with 25W. If your smartphone does not support PPS, it simply ignores this function and treats the charger as a normal USB PD charger.

The capacity (measurement)

AYCLIF advertises its power bank with 10000mAh capacity. I could measure the following:

Wh mAh 5V/1A 32,52 8789 9V/1A 30,575 8264

That looks good so far! In the best case, I could measure a capacity of 8789 mAh, which corresponds to around 88% of the manufacturer’s specification, a good value!

In general: The capacity specification for power banks always refers to the capacity of the battery cells inside. However, their discharge is not 100% efficient. There is always a certain loss in the form of heat due to internal processes, voltage conversions, etc. This is especially true when using Quick Charge, USB PD or other fast charging standards. 80-90% is the usual “good” value for usable capacity. Over 90% are very rare and under 80% are uncommon. Also consider that your smartphone does not charge 100% efficiently! If this has a 2000mAh battery, approx. 2600mAh are required for a 100% charge. However, this depends on the model and the type of charging.

In practice (wireless)

Wireless charging is comparatively inefficient. Therefore actually suboptimal for power banks. You can assume that you can get more and more charge from the power bank via cable.

In combination with the iPhone 14 Pro, you can expect around 1.5 charges before the power bank has to be connected to the mains. So one load eats about 66%.

Fortunately, the magnetic attachment to the power bank works quite well. This is quite secure.

Charging time

You have several options for loading the AYCLIF AY-PB01.

USB C – Power Delivery, bis zu 18,xW

USB C – Without Power Delivery (5V source) up to 15.xW (3A)

Apple Lightning – bis zu 9,xW

The charging time also fluctuates accordingly. Via USB Power Delivery we get the power bank filled from 0% to 100% in about 3:13 hours.

A full charge takes 3:40 hours via “Normal USB” 5V/3A. Apple Lightning will be a fair bit slower.

charging efficiency

Finally, let’s take a look at charging efficiency.

In the best case In the worst case USB PD 79% 74% USB A 5V/3A 75% 70%

This varies between 70% and 79%. Around 70% is a normal value for a current power bank!

Conclusion

Are you looking for a wireless magnetic power bank for your iPhone? Then the AYCLIF AY-PB01 is actually one of the best power banks that I have had my hands on in this area so far.

The power bank looks pleasingly high quality and it is also technically well equipped!

In addition to the wireless magnetic charging pad, we have an 18W Quick Charge and, most importantly, a 20W USB C port! Not only do you have to use the power bank wirelessly, it also does a very good job wired.

The power bank offers a good real capacity with up to 8789 mAh and charging is pleasantly fast with +- 3 hours.

Wireless charging with power banks is a thing (you give away a lot of capacity), but if you want such a power bank, then the AYCLIF 10000 mAh Magnetic Wireless Power Bank is a top choice!