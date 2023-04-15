Die EasyLonger EL268PRO im Test, 100W + 268000 mAh

EasyLonger is still a fairly small manufacturer of power banks, but they have a very interesting model in their range. The EL268PRO is a 100W USB C power bank with 26800 mAh capacity for around €100. A very exciting price for a high-end power bank.

But let’s take a closer look at this in the test, can it keep the capacity promise?

Let’s find out in the test!

At this point many thanks to EasyLonger for making the EL268PRO available for this test!

Die EasyLonger EL268PRO im Test

The EasyLonger EL268PRO is a fairly classic high-end power bank. It measures 178 x 79.5 x 22 mm and weighs 560g.

560g is a suitable weight for a power bank with 26800 mAh (according to the manufacturer).

However, part of the weight will certainly be due to the case. This is made of metal and looks very solid! In general, the power bank makes a very reasonable impression.

But the design is very simple. We only have the manufacturer’s lettering and the information “100W” on the black power bank.

The connections

On the front of the power bank we find 2x USB C and 1x USB A.

USB C 1 – Power Delivery 100W – 5V/3A, 9V/3A, 12V/3A, 15V/3A, 20V/5A

USB C 2 – Power Delivery 27W – 5V/3A, 9V/3A, 12V/2,25A

USB A – Quick Charge und Super Charge – 4,5V/5A, 5V/4,5A, 9V/2A, 12V/1,5A

The USB A port supports Quick Charge and “Huawei Super Charge 22.5W”, nice! The two USB C ports, on the other hand, rely on USB Power Delivery.

The primary port can output up to 100W, the secondary up to 27W.

Important, if you use several ports at the same time, the power bank throttles down to 100W accordingly.

The power bank is also charged via the primary USB C port, with up to 100W.

The capacity

Let’s get to the capacity. I test these using USB PD triggers and electronic loads, which allow me to discharge at constant currents.

I could measure the following:

Wh mAh % of HA 5V/1A 75,353 20366 76% 9V/1A 67,882 18346 68% 9V/3A 77,344 20904 78% 20V/3A 75,384 20374 76% 20V/5A 55,053 14879 56%

In the best case, I was able to reach a capacity of 20903 mAh or 77.344Wh. In the worst case, it was only 55.053Wh or 14879 mAh.

This is, to be honest, already on the low end of what I would expect from a 26800mAh power bank. Many high-end models work a little less efficiently, this is not entirely unusual, but at best 78% of the manufacturer’s specification is a bit low, but still ok.

In general: The capacity specification for power banks always refers to the capacity of the battery cells inside. However, their discharge is not 100% efficient. There is always a certain loss in the form of heat due to internal processes, voltage conversions, etc. This is especially true when using Quick Charge, USB PD or other fast charging standards. 80-90% is the usual “good” value for usable capacity. Over 90% are very rare and under 80% are uncommon. Also consider that your smartphone does not charge 100% efficiently! If this has a 2000mAh battery, approx. 2600mAh are required for a 100% charge. However, this depends on the model and the type of charging.

PPS only on port 2

Amazingly, the EasyLonger EL268PRO only offers PPS on the 2nd USB C port with 30W.

3.3-11V at up to 3A

This is ok in itself, but with a 100W power bank I would like a slightly larger PPS range.

PPS stands for Programmable Power Supply. The normal USB Power Delivery offers your smartphone several voltage levels, usually 5V, 9V, 15V and 20V. Here it can choose a level and load it. PPS now allows your smartphone to freely select a voltage within a certain range, for example 3.3-16V. If your smartphone thinks it would be ideal to charge with 6.5V, then a PPS charger can supply it with 6.5V.

Some smartphones like the Samsung S20/S21/S22/S23 series models need PPS to reach the full charging speed, see here Charging the S23 Ultra. An S23 Ultra can charge with a normal USB PD charger with a maximum of 14W, with a PPS charger with 45W. If your smartphone does not support PPS, it simply ignores this function and treats the charger as a normal USB PD charger.

Lade time

Expected loading speed Apple iPads +++ Apple iPhones +++ Apple MacBooks +++ Google Pixel +++ Huawei Smartphones + OnePlus Smartphones + Realme Smartphones + Samsung Galaxy Smartphones („S“ Serie) ++ Windows Notebooks (Dell XPS, ASUS, etc.) +++

+++ = “perfect” maximum possible loading speed to be expected

++ = very high loading speed to be expected

+ = brisk loading speed to be expected

0 = “Standard” loading speed to be expected

– = Slow loading speed to be expected

— = not compatible or only suitable to a very limited extent

With the 100W USB C port, the EasyLonger EL268PRO is of course perfectly equipped for larger devices such as notebooks and tablets.

The power bank is ideal for most notebooks, Apple iPads and iPhones.

The power bank is also great for 99% of all smartphones, even if I would not only recommend it for smartphones. If you don’t have a USB C-loadable notebook, steam deck or similar, then the EasyLonger EL268PRO probably makes less sense for you.

Likewise, the power bank can “only” charge Samsung smartphones with up to 25W.

Charging time

The EasyLonger EL268PRO can charge up to 60W, 60W and not 100W. This is not unusual, not all 100W power banks can also be charged with 100W, because the latter is significantly more stressful for the cells and electronics.

With a 60W+ USB PD charger, the power bank is charged from 0% to 100% in around 1:39 hours. This is pleasantly fast!

Charging takes a little longer with a 5V/2.4A charger. A little longer = a 0% to 100% charge takes 11:30 hours on such a charger.

Conclusion

The EasyLonger EL268PRO is a good 100W power bank. Good, but not great either!

Why? With a maximum of 20903 mAh, the usable capacity of the power bank is not outstanding, and we only have a slightly lower PPS level. For example, Samsung S series smartphones could only charge with a maximum of 25W.

In return, of course, we have the powerful 100W USB C port and quite fast charging. The power bank can be brought from 0% to 100% in around 1:40 hours.

The price is also quite fair. At the time of the test, you can get the EasyLonger EL268PRO for well under €100.

This is certainly not the best 100W power bank, but the price is right. For better models you usually have to spend at least 40€+ more.